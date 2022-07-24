Apple Watch Pro could ditch the current rectangular form but it won’t be for everybody

The Apple Watch Pro is also rumored to have a bigger battery than the regular model to allow users to track workouts for a longer period of time and it may feature a rugged metal casing. The display could be shatter-resistant.
Gurman also says that the Pro could be “a good bit bigger than the standard Apple Watch” and “might only appeal to a subset of customers”. That would be a bummer for those with petite hands and even those who are not a fan of chunky watches.
The watch is unlikely to have the rumored flat sides that some insiders had expected to debut last year. The Pro model is likely to feature a high-end titanium material to make it durable.
Apple, being Apple, will reportedly charge a jaw-dropping amount of money for the Watch Pro. According to an earlier report, it will be more expensive than the current standard stainless steel variant and could start at around $900 or $999.