Apple Watch missing from package that was cut open, resealed

A mother says when she ordered her son’s big Christmas gift from Walmart, only an empty box was delivered. No one would take responsibility for the missing gift until 5 On Your Side got involved.

Liz Annis says when the box arrived, it was so light, she knew it was empty before she even opened it. So, she took pictures showing how it arrived, cut open on the bottom with clear packing tape used to re-seal it.

Annis ordered an Apple Watch, and she was sure someone took it before it arrived on her door step. She checked her doorbell camera. It showed that the delivery person was the only person to approach her door that day.

“We looked to see, and nobody came up to our porch. That was the only person all day,” Annis told 5 On Your Side.

The watch was for her 14-year-old son for Christmas. With the big day quickly approaching, she reported it missing to Walmart. But Walmart’s response was an email apology and $25 off her next order over $45. The watch cost $200 plus tax.

“I was upset I was out $220, because with the economy it’s not easy to get a bunch of Christmas gifts,” Annis said.

LaserShip is the third-party delivery service that delivered the package. They are owned by OnTrac. They didn’t take any responsibility either, directing Annis back to Walmart.

That’s when 5 On Your Side got involved, emailing Walmart and LaserShip with questions about whether they investigated Annis’ complaint.

The next day, Walmart refunded Annis the entire cost of the watch, and LaserShip said they were escalating the complaint.

“You contacted them and everyone wanted to take responsibility for it then,” Annis said.

In April of 2022, 5 On Your Side spoke with two men who say expensive Nike shoes they purchased online disappeared while in LaserShip’s custody.

The North Carolina Attorney General had multiple, similar complaints. At the time, the AG’s office said they were investigating LaserShip.

LaserShip told 5 On Your Side they contracted an outside investigator to determine how those Nike packages disappeared in an effort to prevent it from happening in the future. However, LaserShip never responded to our requests for the results of that investigation.

“I never thought of somebody either at Walmart facility or LaserShip facility doing it,” Annis said.

Annis got the watch replaced in time for Christmas. But she decided to cut LaserShip out of the equation and picked it up at Walmart.

5 On Your Side asked Walmart if they were re-evaluating their relationship with LaserShip given their history of missing packages. Walmart did not respond to our direct questions about their investigation of this incident or their relationship with LaserShip.

LaserShip did not respond to similar questions 5 On Your Side sent them.

The North Carolina Attorney General’s office says they now have 34 complaints about LaserShip over the last four years. They did not have any updates into their investigation.