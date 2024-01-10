Home Mobile Apple sends out iOS 17.3 beta 3 after boot looping chaos — here’s what you need to know

Apple sends out iOS 17.3 beta 3 after boot looping chaos — here’s what you need to know

Saying that iOS 17.3 has endured some problematic beta releases might be a bit of an understatement. However, Apple appears to be moving ahead with the third beta and has released the updates to developers.

According to reports devs have received the option to access the beta for testing purposes, which can be opted into by opening the settings app and selecting the Beta Updates option in the software update section. However, it should be noted that an Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.

 

