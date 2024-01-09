Apple today seeded the third betas of upcoming iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the updates available a week after the release of the first iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 betas.
Registered developers are able to opt into the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the “Beta Updates” option, and toggling on the iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 Developer Beta. An Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.
iOS 17.3 introduces a Stolen Device Protection feature that limits access to your private information in case someone obtains both your iPhone and your passcode. When activated, it requires Face ID or Touch ID identity verification to do things like accessing passwords in iCloud Keychain, turning off Lost Mode, making purchases through Safari with saved payment credentials, and more.
There are also features that require verification and have a one-hour delay to access, such as changing an Apple ID passcode, an iPhone passcode, turning off Find My, and turning off Face ID. More details can be found in our article on Stolen Device Protection.
The update also adds collaborative Apple Music playlists, a feature that lets Apple Music subscribers share playlists with others to build shared song lists. Collaborative playlists are simple to use, can be shared with a link, and support emoji reactions.
Last week, Apple pulled the second betas of iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 after the updates caused devices to go into a perpetual boot loop. Apple did not re-release the second betas, but presumably the issue is fixed in the third betas.
Apple is expected to release iOS 17.3 later in January.
Popular Stories
Apple Plans to Expand iPhone Driver’s Licenses to These 8 U.S. States
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver’s license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with Wallet app IDs only supported in…
Apple Starts Sending ‘Batterygate’ Settlement Payments to iPhone Users
Apple in 2020 agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit in the U.S. that accused the company of “secretly throttling” some iPhone models, and payouts finally started going out this week to individuals who submitted a claim. The website for the so-called “batterygate” settlement said payments would likely start to be distributed this January, and payouts have began on…
Some iPhone Users Receiving $92 Payment From Apple
Apple in 2020 agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit in the U.S. that accused the company of “secretly throttling” some iPhone models, and payouts finally started going out this week to individuals who submitted a claim. MacRumors readers Ken Strand and Michael Burkhardt are among those who have received payments of $92.17 per claim from Apple. The lawsuit was…
Here’s What the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Will Look Like
MacRumors recently received new information on Apple’s 2024 iPhone lineup, including a look at prototypes of the Pro devices. We’ve created a series of mockups based on Apple’s internal designs, and while the prototypes are not quite finalized, our images represent the clearest look yet of what we can expect from the next-generation iPhones at this point in time. Building on the curved…
Apple Just Broke a Tradition It Held for 12 Years
Apple has broken a tradition it maintained for 12 years, releasing no new iPads in 2023 – the first time that the company has chosen to not launch a new tablet in an entire calendar year since the introduction of the product line. From its debut in 2010, the iPad has been an important product for Apple and the clear tablet market leader, releasing at least one new model every year. In…
Apple Announces February 2 Launch Date for Vision Pro Headset
Apple today announced that the Vision Pro headset will launch in the United States on Friday, February 2. The headset will be available at all Apple Store locations in the United States, as well as via the online Apple Store. Apple CEO Tim Cook today said: The era of spatial computing has arrived. Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its…
Apple Card Savings Account Receives Another Rate Increase
Apple today increased the Apple Card savings account’s APY to 4.35%, according to a notification sent to cardholders, including MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. This is the second increase to the savings account’s APY in as many months, after Apple raised it from 4.15% to 4.25% in December. Apple’s rate now matches that offered by popular high-yield savings accounts from American Express…
OLED iPad Pros Could Start From $1,500, Rising to as Much as $2,000
Apple’s upcoming OLED iPad Pro will start at $1,500, rising to between $1,800 and $2,000 depending on size and configuration, representing a major increase in prices compared to Apple’s current equivalents. That’s according to a new report on the news aggregator account “yeux1122” on the Naver blog. This is the second time a Korean source has claimed that Apple’s new iPad Pros will be…
Alex Mitchell is your go-to expert for all things mobile. With a passion for the latest smartphones, apps, and mobile innovations, Alex provides in-depth reviews, insightful analyses, and breaking news about the ever-evolving world of mobile technology. Stay connected with Alex to navigate the fast-paced realm of mobile devices.