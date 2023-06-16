Apple Introduces Exciting Espionage Series Starring Henry Cavill and Matthew Vaughn

Image via Apple Original Films

Kick-Ass and Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn is set to release a new spy thriller called Argylle from Apple, and fans can expect to see it on the big screen. Starring Henry Cavill along with an impressive ensemble cast, the details about the film are being kept under wraps to maintain the secrecy that comes with the spy genre.

According to Variety, Argylle is based on Ellie Conway’s debut novel of the same name. Joining Cavill in the film are Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The film’s synopsis is intentionally vague, revealing that Cavill will portray a superspy who embarks on thrilling adventures in various exotic locations around the world. This initial installment is just the beginning, as Vaughn and Apple have plans for at least three movies in the franchise.

Vaughn expressed excitement about the project and its potential to redefine the spy genre, stating:

“When I read this early draft manuscript, I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the ’50s. This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”

While the concept may initially evoke thoughts of Ian Fleming’s classic Bond novels from the ’50s, Vaughn’s promise of reinvention suggests a unique approach akin to Fleming’s impact. With no Bond casting on the horizon for Cavill, the actor takes matters into his own hands, spearheading a franchise where he dons Tom Ford suits and confronts gun barrels.

It’s amusing to imagine Cavill as a real-life spy, given his striking appearance. However, Vaughn’s talent for creating elevated realities indicates that the film will likely lean more towards the adventurous and entertaining spirit of Tom and Jerry: Spy Quest rather than the somber tone of The Spy Who Came in From the Cold.

Thankfully, Apple is partnering with Universal Pictures for theatrical distribution, ensuring that Vaughn’s vision will grace the big screen. Apple has recently collaborated with other major studios, such as Paramount for Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon and Sony for Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, both slated for release this fall.

Argylle is positioned to be an unexpected success and is scheduled to premiere on February 2, 2024.

About the author