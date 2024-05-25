Home Mobile Apple explains the strange iOS 17.5 bug that made photos reappear

by
When iOS 17.5 rolled out on May 13, several reports appeared online from iPhone owners claiming their device brought back deleted photographs. It quickly resulted in a security scare as some people worried their smartphones might actually be holding onto file data without their knowledge. It was fortunately patched soon after with the release of iOS 17.5.1. 

No one really knew what caused the error in the first place. Early theories pinned the blame on a software bug, however the patch notes for iOS 17.5.1 said it was because of “database corruption”. People felt that the explanation was too vague, so Apple decided to provide more details in response.

 

