Apple considering Meta Ray-Ban rival, Vision Pro wasn’t company’s original plan

*Header image is referential and showcases the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses. | Image credit — Meta

Ever since the Apple Vision Pro came out in February of this year it’s been subject to a lot of attention, good and bad. But according to Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman, Vision Pro wasn’t even the company’s original vision, if you’ll pardon the pun.

Apparently, Apple’s current Mixed Reality headset came about due to the limitations of technology today. The company actually wanted to make AR glasses, which would’ve been a much more socially accepted form factor for a wearable XR device. Vision Pro was, according to Gurman, a “compromise of sorts”.

But you know what’s really taken off in the last year? Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, which recently also got Meta AI support. Though Meta is also working on AI-powered AR smart glasses, the Ray-Ban glasses sold so well that the company restructured its XR division to focus more on similar wearables.

The Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses didn’t have AI at launch. | Video credit — Meta