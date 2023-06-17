Apple and Google may face app store modifications as another nation initiates action

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) in Europe is compelling Apple to make advancements to the iPhone, and some of these changes will be implemented this year. For instance, iOS 17 will empower iPhone users to sideload apps, allowing them to install applications from third-party app storefronts. However, Apple won’t be able to ensure the security of these apps. This feature, as per a previous report from Bloomberg, will be limited to the 27 EU member countries. Android users already have the flexibility to sideload apps.

According to the Japan Times (via AppleInsider), Japan may be the next country to demand that Apple opens up its “walled garden.” The Japanese government has outlined a series of regulations that it expects Apple and Google to adhere to. These rules would require both companies to allow their respective users to sideload apps, similar to what Android users can already do. The aim of the Japanese government is to reduce app prices and foster competition.

The report highlights that even though Android users are not obligated to do so, 97% of them still download apps exclusively from the Google Play Store. Conversely, Apple currently requires iPhone users to solely access apps from the Apple App Store.

In addition to the demand for sideloading, Japanese regulators also want Apple and Google to permit users to make in-app payments through third-party platforms. Currently, both Apple and Google require these transactions to go through their own in-app payment platforms, allowing them to charge up to a 30% fee.







The Japanese government could require Apple to allow sideloading on the iPhone in the country

Apple CEO Tim Cook has consistently maintained that disabling sideloading on the iPhone enhances its security since Apple rigorously approves all downloaded apps. Nevertheless, to give credit where it’s due, the Japanese regulations will enforce that both iPhone and Android users can download apps from third-party app stores, as long as these stores offer adequate privacy and security protection.

Furthermore, Japanese regulators would like to grant iPhone and Android users the ability to easily uninstall pre-installed apps that manufacturers preload on devices. They also expect Apple and Google to eliminate any preferential treatment given to their own services in search results. This likely encompasses search results for apps in the App Store, considering Apple’s lack of a search engine.

The regulations were formulated at the Japanese government’s headquarters for digital market competition, and it is anticipated that related legislation will be submitted during the ordinary session of parliament in 2024.





