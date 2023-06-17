Apple and Google may face app store modifications as another nation initiates action

In addition to the demand for sideloading, Japanese regulators also want Apple and Google to permit users to make in-app payments through third-party platforms. Currently, both Apple and Google require these transactions to go through their own in-app payment platforms, allowing them to charge up to a 30% fee.
The Japanese government could require Apple to allow sideloading on the iPhone in the country
Apple CEO Tim Cook has consistently maintained that disabling sideloading on the iPhone enhances its security since Apple rigorously approves all downloaded apps. Nevertheless, to give credit where it’s due, the Japanese regulations will enforce that both iPhone and Android users can download apps from third-party app stores, as long as these stores offer adequate privacy and security protection.
Furthermore, Japanese regulators would like to grant iPhone and Android users the ability to easily uninstall pre-installed apps that manufacturers preload on devices. They also expect Apple and Google to eliminate any preferential treatment given to their own services in search results. This likely encompasses search results for apps in the App Store, considering Apple’s lack of a search engine.
