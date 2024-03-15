Appdome Named Best DevOps Security Tool at Computing’s DevOps Excellence Awards 2024

REDWOOD, Calif., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Appdome, the one-stop shop for mobile app defense, has been named Best DevOps Security Tool at Computing’s DevOps Excellence Awards 2024.

The Computing DevOps Excellence Awards recognize and showcase outstanding achievements, celebrating the best of every organization, team, individual, product and tool that has successfully applied DevOps methodologies. Appdome won Best DevOps Security Tool due to its major focus on delivering mobile app security the DevOps way, leveraging technology and automation, to protect mobile apps from threats and attacks. “Appdome’s client-side deployment and intelligent defense mechanism offer a new level of protection against bot-based threats,” the judges noted.

“We’re the first mobile app defense product to win a DevOps award,” said Tom Tovar, CEO of Appdome. Appdome offers the world’s only end-to-end mobile app defense platform. That platform empowers organizations with a single pane of glass to build, monitor and respond with 300+ mobile app security, anti-fraud, anti-malware, anti-cheat, anti-bot and other defenses in Android and iOS apps in the CI/CD pipeline. No code, no SDKs or no server needed.

“This recognition reinforces our dedication to delivering agile security for mobile applications that works inside the DevOps pipeline and to eliminating the work, complexity and integration challenges that come with point products,” continued Tovar. “We appreciate the tough competition and work the judges, each a leading infosec expert from around the globe, put into reaching this recognition.”

Appdome’s unified mobile app defense platform is powered by a click-to-defend, configuration as code, ease of use and comes fully integrated with CI/CD platforms out-of-the-box, making it an invaluable tool for mobile developers to secure Android and iOS apps more easily and efficiently than other methods.

“A big thank you to Computing, and well done to all shortlisted finalists and winners!” said Tovar.

About Appdome

Appdome, the mobile app economy’s one-stop-shop for mobile app defense, is on a mission to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry’s only Unified Mobile App Defense platform, powered by a patented coding engine, Threat-Events™ Threat-Aware UX/UI Control and ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR. Using Appdome, mobile brands eliminate complexity, save money and deliver 300+ Certified Secure™ mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, MOBILEBot™ Defense, anti-cheat, MiTM attack prevention, code obfuscation, geo-compliance, and other protections in Android and iOS apps, all inside the mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading ﬁnancial, healthcare, mobile games, government and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android and iOS apps, mobile customers and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending. Learn more at Appdome’s website www.appdome.com

