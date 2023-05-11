Announcing the 2023 Games Lineup of the Tribeca Festival

The 2023 Tribeca Games Lineup has been announced by the Tribeca Festival, along with other games-related activities to look forward to at the event.

This year’s festival will showcase seven titles as part of the games portion, each of which “demonstrate potential in phenomenal storytelling and innovation through interactive experiences.” These games include A Highland Song from inkle Studios, Chants of Sennar from Rundisc, Despelote from Julian Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena, Gabe Cuzzillo, Ian Berman, Niall Tessier-Lavigne, Goodbye Volcano High from KO_OP, Nightscape from Mezan Studios, Stray Gods from Summerfall Studios, and The Expanse: A Telltale Series from Deck Nine. All of these games will have their world premiere at the festival.

In addition to the games, there will be other events at the festival, including Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds, a documentary exploring the creative mind of Hideo Kojima, one of the most iconic video game designers in the world. After the documentary, there will be an extended Q&A with Kojima. Telltale Games will also host a panel called, “Exploring Deep Space: How Telltale and Deck Nine created Expanse Stories in an Interactive Medium,” which will cover the “key factors in capturing the right feel and tone for The Expanse: A Telltale Series.”

The festival will also offer a “highly curated program of 13 extended reality experiences,” including VR games like Pixel Ripped 1978 and installations like The Fury from Iranian artist Shirin Neshat. These experiences will be part of the Main Competition and New Voices categories, the former focusing on artists that “bridge the gap between technology and storytelling” and the latter on “first- or second-time XR [creators] that bring new perspectives and artistic languages to immersive storytelling.”

The Tribeca Festival will take place from June 9-17, and you can find more information on the organization’s website.