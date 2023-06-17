Andy Muschietti discusses the cut cameos in the film

Editor’s note: This article contains spoilers for The Flash.

The concept of the multiverse is widespread, and in each multiverse, there exists numerous iterations of the same individuals. In the realm of movies, this translates to multiple cameo appearances from past and future stars. This was once again the case in DC’s highly anticipated film The Flash, which premiered in theaters today.

Known for his ability to travel through the multiverse at extraordinary speeds, The Flash, portrayed by Ezra Miller, takes on the role of Barry Allen. This socially awkward hero defies the laws of physics as he travels back in time to save his family, inadvertently causing the destruction of reality. Among the film’s many surprises, the audience is introduced to a Batman (Michael Keaton) who differs from the Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) he considers his closest confidant.

In the film’s climax, The Flash, grappling with the notion that some events cannot be altered, unleashes a multitude of interconnected worlds where we catch glimpses of past heroes like Christopher Reeve and George Reeves as Superman, as well as Adam West as Batman. Additionally, we witness scenes featuring Nicolas Cage as Superman, battling a giant spider—a nod to the original script penned by Kevin Smith in the 1990s, intended to be directed by Tim Burton.

The Cutting Room Floor

However, it appears the film’s creators, director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti, had even grander plans for the final scene, plans which may come to fruition in the event that Andy’s four-hour version of the movie is ever released. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the duo discussed the chaotic scene where multiple worlds collide, forcing Barry into a frantic attempt to salvage the situation. They revealed that due to time constraints, several beloved characters from DC’s extensive history had to be omitted from the final cut, including Jor-El, Penguin, and the Joker.

“The ‘hall of fame’ of great characters and actors…there’s so many, the list was endless. We had to choose, we had to pick. Lynda Carter was one of them. Marlon Brando and Burgess Meredith, Cesar Romero. We had to keep Adam West. We grew up in Argentina where the reruns were very important. We only had four channels, and they were presenting Batman, rerunning Batman as if it was a new series. That was our Batman.”

The Flash is currently showing in theaters. Hurry to your local cinema to witness this thrilling adventure.