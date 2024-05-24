Home Mobile Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.2 hits Pixels with a new cellular fix


What you need to know

  • Google is starting to roll out the OTA update for Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.2 for enrolled Pixel users.
  • The patch is light, offering a fix for reports about dropped 5G cell connections and more system stability fixes.
  • The company is still working on the sideloading problem users have reported throughout Beta 2.

Google is starting to roll out another iterative update for the Android 14 QPR3 beta, which aims to continue to sort out some issues with the software ahead of the stable release.

The company announced the start of Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.2 on Reddit with build number AP21.240305.006. The May 2024 security patch is included in this for the following supported devices: Pixel 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, 8, 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.


 

