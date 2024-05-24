Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.2 hits Pixels with a new cellular fix

What you need to know

Google is starting to roll out the OTA update for Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.2 for enrolled Pixel users.

The patch is light, offering a fix for reports about dropped 5G cell connections and more system stability fixes.

The company is still working on the sideloading problem users have reported throughout Beta 2.

Google is starting to roll out another iterative update for the Android 14 QPR3 beta, which aims to continue to sort out some issues with the software ahead of the stable release.

The company announced the start of Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.2 on Reddit with build number AP21.240305.006. The May 2024 security patch is included in this for the following supported devices: Pixel 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, 8, 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

This patch is notably smaller than Beta 2.1, with Google only highlighting two fixes in the latest version.

Enrolled Pixel users are receiving a fix for dropped cellular connections. The company states users have continuously reported such problems despite having a strong connection to a cellular network. Many of the reports were from users with a Pixel 7 on a 5G network from Mint and T-Mobile.

Google ends its patch notes by stating the final fix aims to solve “various other issues that were impacting system stability and connectivity.”

The current known issues with Beta 2 include an issue with sideloading the software, which has caused some devices to fail to boot properly. Additionally, the At a Glance widget may display the weather for the wrong location.

Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.2 is rolling out as an OTA (over-the-air) update for all previously mentioned supported Pixels. Google states it may take up to 24 hours before your device picks up the OTA update. If you’re curious, you can hop into your Settings > System > System updates to see if your device is ready.

The last update for Beta 2.1 arrived on April 1. The company aimed to correct a host of bugs that plagued Pixel testers soon after installing the original Beta 2. Among the problems, Google corrected Pixel launcher crashes, an inability for the Pixel Tablet to charge with its dock, a Pixel Fold display issue, and more.