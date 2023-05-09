Amazon Prime Video to Stream Modern Love Chennai on May 18.

Prime Video, the streaming service, announced on Monday that the Tamil version of the Modern Love anthology series will debut on May 18th. Modern Love is a globally recognized original anthology series directed by John Carney. Modern Love Mumbai in Hindi and Modern Love Hyderabad in Telugu are the first two Indian adaptations of the series.

The upcoming Modern Love Chennai is the third Indian adaptation of the Modern Love anthology series and brings together six prominent Indian cinema creators: Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Rajumurugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher, and Thiagarajan Kumararaja. The six-episode anthology explores relationships, boundaries, and minds in the city of Chennai through a diverse range of love stories.

After the success of Modern Love Mumbai and Hyderabad, Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals at Prime Video, expressed excitement at bringing the latest Indian adaption of Modern Love to the service. Purohit said, “At Prime Video, we strive to bring locally-rooted stories with a universal appeal. Modern Love Chennai encapsulates and investigates love and its beauty, joy, and glory, along with the intricacies and complications that accompany the emotion.”

Thiagarajan Kumararaja, the creator of the series and director-writer of the episode ‘Ninaivo Oru Paravai,’ said love stories were not his forte, making Modern Love Chennai an interesting challenge. Kumararaja stated, “It has been a pleasure collaborating with Prime Video to present the latest Indian adaptation to our audience. Through these stories, we celebrate and explore the old-world city’s charm that is still anchored in a distinct blend of tradition and modernity.”

The Modern Love Chennai series includes episodes such as ‘Ninaivo Oru Paravai,’ directed by Kumararaja, and starring Wamiqa and PB, with music composed by veteran director Ilaiyaraaja. ‘Margazhi,’ directed by Akshay Sundher and ‘Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal’ directed by Bharathiraja also feature the music of Ilaiyaraaja.

The chapter directed by Rajumurugan is titled ‘Lalagunda Bommaigal,’ and the episode stars Sri Gouri Priya, Vasudevan Murali, and Vasundhara, with music composed by Sean Roldan. Ashok Selvan and T.J. Bhanu feature in Balaji Sakthivel’s episode titled ‘Imaigal,’ scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, ‘Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji’ features Ritu Varma, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Pawan Alex, and Aniiruth Kanakarajan, with its score composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. ‘Margazhi’ stars Sanjula Sarathi, Chu Khoy Sheng, and Srikrishna Dayal, while ‘Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal’ features Kishore, Ramya Nambessan, and Vijayalakshmi. Tyler Durden and Kino Fist produce the Modern Love Chennai series.

