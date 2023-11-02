Amazon is offloading Apple Watch Series 7 by offering a massive price drop

The Apple Watch is the gold standard for smartwatches and the best option for iPhone owners. If you are looking to get one, Amazon is offering an unbelievably high discount of nearly 50 percent on the Watch Series 7.

Although Apple no longer sells the Watch Series 7 and it came out two years back, this deal makes it a worthy option for those who don’t want to shell out double the amount for the Watch Series 9.

And why would anyone who is smart with their money want to do that, considering both the models look nearly the same and have the same core health and fitness tracking features?

Amazon is selling the stainless steel 45mm cellular Watch Series 7 for $356 off. That’s a discount of 48 percent on a watch that normally retails for $749.

It’s rare to see Apple products discounted by this much and if you were looking for a sign to treat yourself to a smartwatch, this is it.

The Watch Series 7 has a large always-on screen with support for a QWERTY keyboard so you can reply to texts straight from your watch. And since this is a cellular model, you’d be freed from the obligation of always having your phone on you.

The Series 7 features the same set of key functionalities and health sensors as the Watch 9, including 18 hours of battery life and GPS. You get a blood oxygen sensor, an electrical heart sensor, and an optical heart sensor.

It’s also quite durable, offering a swim-proof rating of up to 50 meters and IP6X dust resistance.

It doesn’t have some of the nice-to-have but non-essential features offered by the Series 9 such as cycle tracking and crash detection, but then again, you are getting to save $356.

Go for the deal if you need a reliable smartwatch for monitoring your health, tracking fitness activity metrics, location tracking, and staying connected even when you don’t have your phone with you.