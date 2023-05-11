“Allowing Carrie to Stay Single in Season 2 of ‘And Just Like That'”

Masks provide us with a sense of anonymity and protection from the outside world, but they also hide the most authentic aspects of our being from those we care about. For Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw, characters like Big and Aidan acted as her masks. However, when Big passed away in the first episode of And Just Like That…, Carrie was forced to confront her true self that had been buried beneath her relationships.

Despite sporadic glimpses of Single Carrie throughout the series, it was never for a prolonged period, and it was always due to circumstance rather than choice. Carrie’s most genuine moments, in fact, occurred when she sat in her apartment, illuminated by her laptop, speaking candidly to herself. Her writing and friendships were the two aspects of her life that served as vehicles for her authenticity.

In her relationships, Carrie felt pressured to conform to her partners’ lifestyles, causing her true self to become dormant. However, her apartment, which she never fully abandoned despite settling down with Big, was a constant reminder of where her true self resided. Although Carrie used her apartment as a defibrillator to remind herself of who she was, the shock never carried over to her relationships.

Season 2 of And Just Like That… presents an opportunity for Carrie to embrace her singleness and truly explore her identity. There have been moments where Carrie saw herself becoming a facade, but she never took them as a sign to stop hiding behind a mask for her partners. Being single could serve as a catalyst for her to break the self-made mold and embrace her true self. While Aidan’s return may excite fans, it remains to be seen whether Carrie will return to her old ways of conforming to her partner’s lifestyle or choose to remain herself.

Although Carrie Bradshaw has faced criticism for being selfish and narrow-minded, there are still viewers who love her for who she is. However, she has yet to see herself in the same light.





