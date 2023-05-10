All Windows 10 Users Alerted to Check Settings Immediately – Urgent!

It is advisable for anyone who owns a Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC to check the settings and ensure that they have installed the latest updates. Microsoft has released a highly important update, which addresses various issues, including three that have been assigned a zero-day rating. The phrase “zero-day” refers to hackers’ awareness of the vulnerability and their active exploitation of it, so it is crucial to address it immediately.

The update has been expedited to prevent any further attacks. It addresses three bugs, including one that may allow cybercriminals to gain system privileges and another that enables them to execute code remotely via a rogue email. “In an email attack scenario, an attacker could exploit the vulnerability by sending the specially crafted email to the victim,” warned Microsoft. “Exploitation of the vulnerability might involve either a victim opening a specially crafted email with an affected version of Microsoft Outlook software, or a victim’s Outlook application displaying a preview of a specially crafted email. This could result in the attacker executing remote code on the victim’s machine.” The release also addresses 35 other bugs, six of which have been designated critical. READ MORE: Huawei is back! New P60 Pro gets unique design its Android rivals can’t match

Here’s how to ensure that your PC is up to date: WINDOWS 10 Windows 10 users should select Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update , and then select Check for updates. If updates are available, install them. WINDOWS 11 Windows 11 users should select Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and select Check for updates. If the upgrade is available for your device and you want to proceed, download and install it. This update is part of Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday campaign and serves as a timely reminder to those using outdated operating systems such as Windows 7 and Windows 8 to upgrade to something more current. Microsoft confirmed earlier this year that these platforms will no longer receive any software patches, leaving PCs that use these operating systems at greater risk of attack by criminals.

Microsoft has recently urged all users of older Windows-powered machines to consider upgrading. Commenting on the issue of using unsupported software, Microsoft stated: “While you could continue to use a PC running Windows 8.1, without continued software and security updates, your PC will be at greater risk for viruses and malware. We recommend upgrading to a version of Windows that is still supported. A new device that can run Windows 11 makes for an easy transition and a great experience.”





