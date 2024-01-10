All the tech announcements and gadgets from the show floor in Las Vegas

The Engadget team is on the ground in Las Vegas to cover CES 2024, ready to chase down all the technology news fit for print. We’ve already published over 100 articles about the Las Vegas tech show, despite the fact that today is, officially, only the first day of tech’s big show.

There are a couple of big press conferences on the schedule for today. Honda will show off a new EV series at 1:30PM ET, and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will be taking to the show’s main stage at 8PM ET to talk about AI. More specifically, Gelsinger will apparently explain “the critical roles that silicon and software play in making AI more accessible, providing powerful compute and enabling modern economies.” Of course.

The main event of the day, however, is the show floor opening. There are over 4,000 exhibitors here at CES, and the Engadget team will be visiting to talk with many of them, evaluating their new products and bringing you their impressions along the way.

We’ve already seen some cutting-edge tech like transparent MicroLED TVs, but we also want to track down some of the weirdest gadgets at the show, like AI-powered cat doors and noise-cancelling masks that let you take calls in public privately. As we did yesterday, we’ll be running a liveblog through most of the day to bring you the biggest news, some commentary and lots of images and videos, along with some links to our more in-depth coverage.

Live80 updates Watch Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger talk about the future of AI We’re rounding out our day with a good ol’ fashioned CES keynote. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will take the stage to talk about all sorts of things, but mostly, we imagine, AI. Unfortunately Intel doesn’t seem to have heard of YouTube, so you’ll have to head to the Intel CES website to watch it.

The Perfecta grill uses AI to help cook a steak in 90 seconds Photo by Billy Steele/Engadget CES has increasingly become a grilling show, with companies constantly finding ways to bring more tech to your deck or patio. One company that’s added a dash of AI to its spice rack is Seergrills. Its flagship model, the Perfecta, can cook a one-inch-thick ribeye steak in 90 seconds. Inside, dual vertical infrared burners cook both sides simultaneously, which not only expedites the process, but it also eliminates the need to flip. Seergrills says the burners top out at 1,652 degrees Fahrenheit and the unit can even ensure edges are crisp thanks to 360-degree heating. A built-in AI chef takes the desired doneness and sear level into account, calculating the proper cooking time and temp based on the food. Sensors detect the thickness of things like steak and chicken to prevent over or undercooking and the burners automatically move toward and away from foods as needed during the process. Read the full story here.

Squad Mobility’s tiny solar-powered EV is a dream for crowded cities Photo by Daniel Cooper / Engadget Senior reporter Daniel Cooper has been wandering around Eureka Park evaluating the many, many startups here at CES, and found this gem of a microcar. Here’s what he has to say about it: “EVs, like me after the holidays, have a tendency to bloat at the slightest provocation, which is why I can’t fit into those size 34 jeans. The big issue for electric cars is heavy batteries force cars to grow in size to accommodate them. Of course, the heavier the load, the more power is needed to keep going, forcing you into a vicious cycle. Even a small city car like the original Smart has, in its latest electric version, grown into a grotesque parody of its predecessor. Which is why there’s a lot of hope riding on truly small EVs, like Squad Mobility’s solar-powered car that’s designed not to grow too big to fit inside a city. The company was founded by Chris Klok and Robert Hoevers, who met while working on the Lightyear solar car. Klok was chief vehicle engineer of that project, while Hoevers was previously involved with NIO’s Formula E team. But they left Lightyear to help develop a small, solar-powered car that would offer affordable and clean mobility for dense cities. And while it’s just got a few prototypes to show off, like the one here at CES 2024, it’s expecting to begin production in 2025. Even better, many of its existing pre-order customers are based in the US, given the need for a car like this in those communities that exclusively rely on golf carts to get around.” Read the full story here.

Rabbit R1 is an adorable AI-powered assistant co-designed by Teenage Engineering Rabbit R1 (Rabbit) One of the few genuine surprises at CES 2024 isn’t even an official exhibitor. The Rabbit R1 is an adorable little device completely dedicated to running an AI built on what the company calls the Large Action Model (LAM). Where a Large Language Model (LLM) can understand you and reply to you, LAM is able to learn your actions and perform tasks like whipping up recipes, booking a vacations or finding out who sampled a song. It’s definitely interesting and its Teenage Engineering design pedigree and reasonable price of $199 certainly help. Though we’re still waiting to get our hands on one in real life before we get too excited. Read the full story here.

The Spacetop is a laptop that really wants to swap your screen for AR glasses Photos by Sam Rutherford/Engadget Right now there are a bunch of companies trying to figure out new and better ways to work on the go. Lenovo made a laptop with two displays and a detachable keyboard to help give owners additional screen space without too much added bulk. And there are headsets from Meta, Apple and others that offer a way to create a completely virtual workspace without the need for a tethered PC. But with the Spacetop, startup Sightful has come up with an in-between solution that uses the bottom of a laptop, but instead of a traditional display, it’s attached to a pair of AR glasses. Read the full story here.

BMW shows off automated valet parking at CES 2024 Contributor Tim Stevens has just remotely driven a BMW around a parking lot. Why? You’ll need to watch the video below for the full story, but here’s how the company describes the demo: “The teleoperator uses sophisticated technology and live camera images to guide and move the vehicle so that it can be parked and retrieved again in a carefully controlled manner. Possible future applications for this technology could include parking at events, at airports or in the logistics sector.”

OrCam Hear hands-on: A surprisingly effective voice isolation platform for those with hearing loss Photo by Terrence O’Brien / Engadget Imagine being at a crowded convention or noisy bar and trying to have a conversation with someone across from you. It’s tough enough for people with hearing to focus on what the person is saying, not to mention those with hearing loss. Assistive technology company OrCam has rolled into CES 2024 with a host of new products including a set of devices and an iPhone app designed to help those with hearing loss deal with auditory overload. The platform is called OrCam Hear and after a quick hands-on at the show in Las Vegas, Deputy Editor Cherlynn Low came away pleasantly surprised. OrCam Hear consists of a pair of earbuds and a dongle that plugs into any phone, and you’ll use the app to control who you want to listen to. The system listens to voices for a few seconds (via the dongle) and uses AI to create speaker profiles for each person that then allows you to “selectively isolate specific voices even in noisy environments.” This targets the issue sometimes known as the “cocktail party problem” that’s a challenge for hearing aids. Read the full story here.

Honda debuts two futuristic 0 Series EV concept models at CES 2024 Honda concept EVs (Honda) Today, at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Honda revealed two concept EVs — a sedan dubbed the Saloon and the minivan-esque Space-Hub. Honda said it will develop a model based on the Saloon concept car for North American markets in 2026, before it eventually reaches other buyers in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South America and Africa. Additionally, the carmaker debuted a redesigned H logo that will be exclusive to its EV lineup. The Saloon, which is its flagship concept EV, has an aerodynamic design and rides low to the ground. While the Space-Hub is quite a bit boxier and renders show it with seating that has passengers facing each other. Besides touting a spacious cabin, Honda did not share much about when or if it plans to actually manufacture a car inspired by the Space-Hub concept. Read the full story here.

Samsung’s Ballie robot didn’t do much at CES 2024, but it sure is cute Engadget Samsung’s Ballie robot is one of the more delightful things we’ve heard about at CES 2024. The spherical robot was a surprise from Samsung yesterday, though the company first showed off a version of it back in 2020. Ballie’s now a lot bigger, growing from a tennis ball to a bowling ball, and it has a built-in projector. Unfortunately, Samsung isn’t letting us get any one-on-one time with Ballie here in Las Vegas, but the company did show off a demo at its booth. It was obviously tightly scripted and controlled, but at the very least it gave us an idea of how the company envisions Ballie being used. Read the full story here.

LifeSpan’s Ampera charges your phone as you pedal Senior reporter Daniel Cooper checked out this stationary bike for standing desks that charges your phone as you pedal: “Unlike some desk bikes, Ampera is designed to capture your energy and use it to charge your phone via its 15W Qi charging plate. And, if you feel your legs have more power in them, you can re-juice your laptop via the 65W USB-C port.” You can read the full story here, or watch a video of Dan testing it out in person:

First impressions of MSI’s Intel-powered gaming handheld We already told you about MSI’s attempt to compete in the gaming handheld space, but now you can see the Claw in action, and get some thoughts from Sam Rutherford on how it’s shaping up so far:

LG Display’s next-gen OLED panels address the tech’s biggest weakness Photo by Mat Smith/ This year, LG Display came to CES 2024 with something to prove. It had multiple sizes of transparent OLEDs (the show’s theme appears to be transparent displays) and a gaming monitor capable of 480Hz refresh rates – double what we’re used to seeing. Perhaps the most interesting things at its showroom were LG Display’s most advanced OLED panels yet, featuring its META technology 2.0. While it sounds like promotional fluff (and there’s some of that here), the company is trying to address arguably OLED’s biggest weakness. While the company revealed its META technology last year, version 2.0 features advanced microlens arrays (now called MLA+). These are micrometer-sized lenses with a Dragonfly eye design that improves the viewing angle of OLED displays up to 160 degrees. These lenses (and there are 42.4 billion of them in LG Display’s 83-inch 4K prototype), combined with new algorithms result in an OLED far more brighter than its predecessors – 42 percent brighter than conventional OLEDs, according to the company. Read the full story here.

Grilly Steele on… The Weber Summit and Searwood Guess it’s video hour over here. Join our resident cooking tech expert Billy Steele for a first look at Weber’s latest smart grills:

First impressions of BMW’s AI-infused personal assistant We brought you the news of BMW’s new AI push earlier, but since then Tim Stevens has taken a closer look. You can see the system in action, and get his first impressions, right here:

SAG-AFTRA strikes deal for AI voice acting in video games at CES 2024 PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images SAG-AFTRA, the union representing thousands of performers, has struck a deal with an AI voice acting platform aimed at making it easier for actors to license their voice for use in video games. Under the deal, which was announced during a press event at CES 2024, SAG-AFTRA members will be able to work with Replica Studios to license their voice to game studios. Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the union’s top negotiator, said that the agreement “paves the way for professional voiceover artists to safely explore new employment opportunities for their digital voice replicas.” The agreement comes as Hollywood is still grappling with the use of AI. Last year, SAG-AFTRA reached a deal with Hollywood studios that included AI protections following a months-long strike. As a result, studios are now required to pay actors (and obtain their consent) before using an AI-generated version of their likeness. Read the full story here.

The EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra is a home battery that can harvest power from 42 solar panels Ecoflow EcoFlow has arrived at CES 2024 in Las Vegas to show off its largest and most useful home battery backup solution, the Delta Pro Ultra. It’s calling the hardware a “smart hybrid whole house battery generator and backup” that will draw power from a wide variety of sources. You’ll be able to charge it from either high or low-output solar panels, from the grid, or even juice it up from a gas powered generator. (But also, don’t do that unless lives are on the line, please, the planet can’t handle it.) The Delta Pro Ultra also vastly increases how much power you can keep on hand at any one time. The existing Delta Pro can scale — with additional batteries — up to 25kWh but, if your wallet is thick enough, you can equip the Ultra with 90kWh of batteries, which the company says should be enough to keep your home’s essentials running for up to a month. Read the full story here.

Amazon and BMW are replacing the driver’s manual with AI Amazon Vehicle-based voice assistants are the next great frontier, incorporating artificial intelligence into the driving experience. At CES 2024, Amazon and BMW announced a partnership to significantly improve the pre-existing experience, marrying a large language model (LLM) with Alexa and the actual driver’s manual. The end result? You can ask the Alexa-powered chatbot anything about your car and receive accurate real-time information. That’s right. That thick and unwieldy manual can stay in the glovebox, for good. Amazon says this tool offers a “more natural way of getting to know your new car.” You can ask how various features work, like the parking assistance system, and get conversational answers. Both companies suggest that this voice technology will “strip away complexity and minimize distractions in the car.” Read the full story here.

The ASUS Zenbook Duo is a stunning dual-screen laptop with seemingly no compromises Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget Between the Zenbook 17 Fold, Project Precog and previous Zenbook Duo machines, it feels like ASUS has been working towards building a true dual-screen laptop for ages. And now at CES 2024, that time has come with the arrival of the simply named Zenbook Duo. Similar to Lenovo’s Yoga Book 9i, the Zenbook Duo features two separate screens and a detachable Bluetooth keyboard that can be stashed inside the system for traveling. The difference is that ASUS’ OLED panels look even better, as they are slightly larger at 14 inches, while also offering a 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and stylus support. Plus, with a starting price of $1,500, it costs $500 less than the Yoga Book and not that much more than your average high-end ultraportable. Read the full story here, or watch our video preview:

Google apps are coming to select Ford, Nissan and Lincoln vehicles in 2024 Google Google has teamed up with more automakers to offer vehicles that come pre-installed with Google apps, the company revealed today at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. Nissan, Ford and Lincoln are rolling out select models with built-in Google Maps, Assistant and Play Store — among other applications — this year, while Porsche is expected to follow suit in 2025. They’re the upcoming addition to the growing list of auto brands embracing tighter Google integration, which includes Honda, Volvo, Polestar, Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Renault. The company has also announced new features for cars with built-in Google apps. One of those features rolling out today is the ability to send trips users have planned on their Android or iOS Google Maps app to their cars. Read the full story here.

Watch Honda unveil a new EV live at CES 2024 Honda has the first big press event of the day, where it promises to showcase an all-new EV. Watch along from 1:30PM ET.

