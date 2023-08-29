All Sea of Stars Rainbow Conch locations

Where are the Rainbow Conches in Sea of Stars? Perhaps reminiscent of the Rainbow Shell in Chrono Trigger, Rainbow Conches are plentiful items you’ll find in yellow-and-blue chests or from completing small mini-quests for various NPCs. You’ll find at least one hidden in almost every area of the game. There are 60 total to find, many of which you’ll have to backtrack for, and about halfway through the game you’ll be able to trade them in for items to help you in your fight against the Fleshmancer. Both the rewards, which we’ve listed below, and where to find them may spoil some of the game for you, so we recommend searching for the ones you missed before you enter the final dungeon. Sea of Stars will make it clear that you’re nearing the end.

Evermist Island Rainbow Conch locations

Area Location Forbidden Cavern Return with the Mistral Bracelet. In the room west of the entrance, push the block to reveal the chest. Elder Mist Trails Return with the Mistral Bracelet. In the westmost portal, push the pillar to reveal the chest. Mooncradle Return with the Mistral Bracelet. In the southeast corner, help the man push the leaves.

Return with the Mistral Bracelet. West of the entrance, push the tall crates to destroy all the weeds in the small field. Speak to the man in the barn to the south. Mountain Trail Return with the Graplou. To the east of the entrance, climb the first ladder. Head to the east and use the Graplou to cross the gap.

Sleeper Island Rainbow Conch locations

Area Location X’tol’s Landing Partially obscured in the southwest of the area. Moorlands Return with the Mistral Bracelet. Push the green crystal in the area before the pond.

Return with the upgraded Cobalt Hammer. Break the blue crystals in the middle of the area. Stonemason’s Outpost Return with the Mistral Bracelet. Found in the artist’s workshop.

Return with the Mistral Bracelet. After clearing the Wind Tunnel Mines, restart the outdoor bath by dropping down into the building in the centre of town and activating the fan. Wind Tunnel Mines Hidden to the west after dropping down the second elevator shaft. Coral Cascades Fall down the easternmost waterfall and activate the spinner.

Drop from a narrow waterfall to break the crack in the ground. Landing correctly can be difficult. Brisk South of the entrance near a Molekin.

Win Mr. Chest’s game (located in a house near the centre of town) five times.

Talk to two Molekin children on the southeastern beach.

Give 30 fish fillets to the father and son fishing. Swim out to meet them in the southwest waters.

Swim under the docks to reveal a hidden market with a chest inside.

Return after Brisk is rebuilt. Speak to a Molekin eating ice cream along the docks. Head to the Stonemasons Village and speak with the painter. Then, return to Brisk and speak to the painter once again.

Return after Brisk is rebuilt. Behind where the new arena is being made, there’s a hidden path in the rubble that leads to a small room with a chest. Abandoned Wizard’s Lab Mix the blue and green crystal to make a teal portal. A chest is beneath the wooden dock.

Mix red and green crystal for a yellow portal. Solve the pathway puzzle.

Wraith Island Rainbow Conch locations

Area Location Wraith Island Docks On the tree-root bridge, jump down into the mist to find a partially hidden chest. Town of Lucent Speak to the portrait in the house to the east of the entrance. Speak to the portrait’s brother in the house to the north. Return to the first portrait and give it Berry Jam.

South of the locked shack, jump into the water and swim up behind it. A chest is hidden there. Cursed Woods Just before the campfire, follow a short tree-trunk bridge to a secret area to the left. Flooded Graveyard A chest is floating in the water next to the skull entrance to the Necromancer’s Lair. Necromancer’s Lair In the room with the moving platforms before you get the Graplou, use it to rope an Mermofwizquard (not a spelling mistake) in the top right corner. Haunted Mansion Found blocked in the kitchen. Press a button in the bottom of a pot in the garden to reveal the hidden path. Half-Sunken Tower Requires flight to reach. Fly to the small island just north of Wraith Island and solve the puzzle (match the colour and symbols with the same ones found to the east of the entrance to the Necromancer’s Lair). Once in the area, use the wooden raft to float to the south dock. Swim in the swamp to reach the chest.

Settler’s Island Rainbow Conch locations

Area Location Mirth A chest is on the roof of the building next to the save point.

Once the Fishing Hut is built, swim out in the fishing pond to find a chest. Ancient Crypt Hidden behind the eastmost pillar in the entrance.

Watcher Island Rainbow Conch locations

Area Location Jungle Path Return with the Solstice Bracelet. Activate the light puzzle by aligning the three mirrors (there’s another to the south). The stone head will open to reveal a cave with a chest at the end. Lake Docarria (underwater) Enter the southeastern house. Hop in the whirlpool and swim up into an abode with a chest.

Enter the whirlpool in the merchant’s house. Take the secret whirlpool, hidden up a small passage to the north, and then exit outside to find the chest.

Help the grandfather south of Mirna’s Conch shop find three children in inner chambers: one in the house north of him, two in the separate inner chambers of the merchant’s house. He will give you a Conch. Sacred Grove Hidden beneath a short waterfall after the light puzzle. Antsudlo Found at the end of the tube of water that spins you to a different area. Retrieve both valves, lower the water, and exit through the southwestern door which brings you back to the central room. Re-enter this area and jump down to get the Conch. Glacial Peaks Return with the Solstice Bracelet. In the area with several block-based light puzzles, melt the large block of ice and climb down the ladder. Head to the left to find the Conch. Torment Peak In the area after the first campfire, climb down the vines to the west and follow the path to find a gore-filled cave. Mossy Cache A chest is hidden in the northeastern corner.

Mesa Island Rainbow Conch locations

Area Location Autumn Hills When you climb the trees, there is a chest hidden to the west. Bamboo Creek In the small pond. Bamboo Creek is a hidden area to the east of Lake Turquoise on the world map. Songshroom Marsh A chest is hidden behind Yomara’s house. Clockwork Castle In the room with a pushable block with a ladder attached, complete the puzzle and the bars blocking the chest will open.

Skylands Rainbow Conch locations

Area Location Cloud Kingdom Rest at the inn.

A chest is hidden behind a pillar in the council room. Air Elemental Skyland Beneath the light puzzle after the campfire is a door to a hidden area.

Cerulean Island Rainbow Conch locations

Area Location Derelict Factory After obtaining the Crane ID Card, use the crane to grab the chest in the northeastern corner of the room. Repine A chest is hidden behind the inn.

Feed the snake-like robot in the inn the type of food it asks for.

In the shop. Cerulean Expanse There is a hidden path through this area. A robot in the inn in Repine will give you compass directions: south, southwest, southeast, south. There is a chest at the end. Throne of the Queen That Was Speak to Serai after defeating the Dweller of Dread. She will give you an artifact that, when given to Teaks, will reveal a path through the Cerulean Expanse that leads to this area. The chest is east of the save point.

Sacrosanct Spires Rainbow Conch locations

Area Location Seat of the Triumvirate To the left of the campfire above a descending set of stairs.

Sky Base Rainbow Conch locations

Area Location Sky Base Where you control the four platforms with the three switches, the Conch chest is hidden above the first set of platforms.

Other island Rainbow Conch locations

Area Location Stillpond Island An island south of Wraith Island. The chest is hidden in the bushes in the northeast corner. Kiln Mountain After the first Save Point, you’ll find a chest blocked by stalagmites. Push the lava boulder to break them. Sunken Docarri Ruins/Sealed Ruins Requires flight to reach. Complete the light puzzles on the world map after visiting the small island north of Sleeper Island. Gather the seals and enter the ruins to defeat the Sea Slug. There’s a Conch after beating it.

All Rainbow Conch rewards

To earn Rainbow Conch rewards, trade them in with Mirna in Docarri village to receive:

Something social 4 – Inn Plans (for Mirth)

(for Mirth) Something useful 11 – Cornucopia (Party max HP +20)

(Party max HP +20) Something transactional 19 – Shop Plans (for Mirth)

(for Mirth) Something bountiful 22 – Fishing Hut Plans (for Mirth)

(for Mirth) Something shrewd 27 – Falcon-Eyed Parrot (helps find missed

(helps find missed treasure)

Something healthy 35 – Recipe: Poutine (Cures KO +100% HP (Ally))

(Cures KO +100% HP (Ally)) Something relaxing 39 – Spa Plans (for Mirth)

(for Mirth) Something potent 47 – Recipe: Pudding Chomeur (+100% MP (Ally))

(+100% MP (Ally)) Something meta 60 – Rainbow Star (required for the true ending)

With all that, we wish you luck in finding all 60 Conches. The Falcon-Eyed Parrot Relic can help quite a bit by telling you which areas you may have missed a Conch in; that said, we highly recommend waiting until you have the power of flight before finding any you missed as it makes it significantly easier to backtrack. For more on other stellar RPGs, check out our list of the best RPGs available on PC.