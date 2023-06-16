All Devices Compatible with Matter (June 2023)

As we enter the midst of 2023, the development of the new Matter smart home standard is gradually progressing. Since its launch over six months ago, Matter has made significant strides, with a range of devices available for purchase—an important milestone for a new standard. Additionally, support for Matter on major platforms has almost been fully rolled out, albeit with Amazon still only supporting a limited number of device types. However, there have been some disappointments. No new device types have been introduced since the launch, resulting in a limited selection of plugs, lights, and shades. Nevertheless, there are some smart locks now compatible with Matter. Despite these setbacks, it’s important to remember that transforming the infrastructure of the smart home is a gradual process, not a quick fix. If you’re eager to explore Matter, we’re keeping track of all the devices that work with it, so continue reading for more information.

In case you’re unsure about what Matter is, here’s a brief summary: Matter is a new standard developed by major players in the smart home industry, including Amazon, Apple, Google, Samsung, and more. Its purpose is to simplify the smart home experience and make it easier to purchase, set up, and use smart devices. Its primary advantage is that it enables seamless compatibility between connected gadgets across different platforms and ecosystems. With Matter, you can control your smart lighting, locks, and more using any Matter-compatible platform, be it iOS or Android devices or your preferred voice assistant. For example, if you have an iPhone and your roommate has a Google Pixel, you can both control your smart home devices. To learn more about how Matter works with different smart home platforms, the requirements for getting started, and its functionality, read our detailed explainer, “What Matters about Matter.” Here, you’ll find a comprehensive list of Matter-compatible products categorized based on availability, whether they can be purchased now or are coming soon. We’ll keep this list updated with the latest information.

Supported Device Types in Matter:

– Light bulbs and light switches

– Plugs and outlets

– Locks

– Thermostats and other HVAC controllers

– Blinds and shades

– Sensors (motion, contact)

– Media devices

– Wireless access points

– Bridges (more information on these later)

The initial update for Matter was expected to introduce device types such as home appliances (fridges and washing machines) and robot vacuums. However, the release of Matter 1.1 in May did not include any new device types. The Connectivity Standards Alliance, which oversees the Matter standard, has mentioned these additional device types in their roadmap but has not provided specific timelines:

– Home security cameras

– Robot vacuums

– Home appliances

– Home routers and access points

– Garage door controller sensors

– Indoor air quality monitors and air purifiers

– Smoke and CO detectors

– Energy management features

– Water management features

– EV charging

– Ambient motion and presence sensing

– Televisions and streaming video players

Matter Controllers, Thread Border Routers, Bridges, and Wi-Fi Routers:

A Matter controller plays a crucial role in onboarding Matter devices to your home network, controlling and managing them, enabling communication and automation, and facilitating remote access when enabled. It’s important to note that a smartphone alone cannot serve as a Matter controller. A Matter controller needs to be a device that is always powered, always present in your home, and connected to your home network via Wi-Fi or ethernet. Therefore, you will require a Matter controller for each smart home platform you intend to use. For Apple Home, an Apple HomePod or Apple TV is suitable. Google Home relies on a Google Nest Hub, while Amazon’s Alexa requires an Amazon device. All major smart home platforms have updated their existing hubs and smart speakers to function as Matter controllers. In addition to being Matter controllers, some devices also act as Thread border routers, which are necessary for integrating Thread devices into your home. Notably, Thread, along with Wi-Fi, is one of the primary wireless protocols utilized by Matter. As of now, Amazon’s Matter controllers only support plugs, switches, and sensors. However, Amazon plans to add thermostat and lock support in the near future and expand their range of compatible device categories in the coming months.

Matter Controllers with Thread Border Routers:

– New Samsung TVs, monitors, and smart fridges (beginning in 2023)

Matter Controllers without Thread:

– Apple HomePod (first-gen)

– Apple TV 4K Wi-Fi (2022 version)

– Amazon Echo smart speakers, Echo Pop, Echo Dot, and Echo Dot with Clock (third-gen and newer)

– Echo Studio

– Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 (second-gen and newer)

– Echo Show 10 (third-gen)

– Echo Input, Flex, and Plus (v2)

– Nest Audio, Nest Mini, and Nest Hub (first-gen)

– Google Home (original smart speaker)

– Google Home Mini

Upcoming Matter Controllers in 2023:

– Matter-enabled smart home apps

To integrate Matter devices into a smart home ecosystem, you need to use the respective platform’s smartphone or tablet app—these apps act as Matter commissioners, connecting the Matter device to a Matter Controller. The following smart home apps serve as Matter commissioners and allow you to add and control devices, set up automations and routines, and take advantage of Matter’s features. Matter is also seamlessly integrated into the latest versions of Android and Apple’s operating systems, enabling apps to access the local infrastructure needed for Matter.

– Apple Home app (iOS 16.1 or newer)

– Samsung SmartThings app (Android / iOS)

– Google Home app (Android / iOS)

– Amazon Alexa app (Android / iOS)

– Home Assistant

Smart Home Apps Supporting Matter:

– Eve app (iOS, coming to Android in spring 2023)

– Aqara app

– SwitchBot app

– TP-Link Tapo app

– Tuya Smart Life app*

– Wiser app*

*Tuya Smart is an IoT development platform service provider that supports a large number of developers and offers schematics for over 1,100 smart home products, ranging from robot vacuums to smart lights. Tuya has already obtained Matter certification for various light bulbs, smart plugs, and a Matter controller. Some popular brands that utilize Tuya’s services include Teckin, Gosund, Nooie, Lidl, and Iotty.

Bridges That Support Matter:

Bridges allow smart home devices that rely on bridges, such as Philips Hue smart bulbs, to be integrated into Matter, enabling their control within a Matter smart home platform. Presently, only Apple Home fully supports Matter bridges. Google is collaborating with its partners to add bridging support and has included compatibility with Aqara’s M2 hub. While bridge support is not yet active on Amazon and SmartThings controllers, both companies have plans to enable it in the future. Therefore, even if you have a bridge that has been updated to support Matter, the devices connected to it will only function in Matter once the platform you are using also supports bridges.

Bridges That Will Support Matter:

– Philips Hue Bridge (all connected Hue lighting products except Hue sync box and Tap Dial switch will bridge into Matter—update delayed)

– Aqara Hub M1S / M1S Gen 2 (OTA update 2023)

– Aqara Hub M3 (new, coming 2023)

– Aqara Hub E1 (OTA update 2023)

– Aqara Camera Hub G3 (OTA update 2023)

– Aqara Camera Hub G2H Pro (OTA update 2023)

– Bosch Smart Home Controller (2023)

– Ikea Dirigera hub (OTA update 2023)

– TP-Link Homebase Tapo H900

– Schneider Electric Wiser Gateway (OTA update 2023)—over 200 existing Wiser Zigbee devices will be bridged

Wi-Fi Routers That Will Support Thread and Matter:

If you have a Wi-Fi router that supports both Matter and Thread, you won’t need an additional Matter controller in your home, assuming it serves as a Matter controller for your desired platform. Amazon (via Eero) has confirmed that Matter support is on its way for Eero 6 series devices. Google routers already support Thread and work with Matter.





