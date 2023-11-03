All ‘Deadpool 3’ Leaks, Explained

The Merc with a Mouth will be back soon, but as Deadpool 3 is still months away, it’s hard to blame the hungry horde scavenging for crumbs of information. Evidently, as with anything MCU-related, a number of leaks have become the hot topic for the bulk of the fandom.

After two successful blockbuster movies starring Ryan Reynolds in the lead role, Marvel fans were excited at the reveal that Wade Wilson would finally be joining the MCU with the third installment of the franchise. To make fans even more hyped, the studio was quick to reveal that Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine.

All this has led fans to formulate multiple theories on what the plot of the third Deadpool movie is, and how Wolverine ties into it. These theories have been founded on multiple leaks, both from the studios themselves, and reputable leak sources. Here are all the leaks for Deadpool 3 so far, explained.

Multiversal Hijinks

Photo via Marvel Studios

The fact that the next Deadpool movie is going to involve the multiverse is no longer a spoiler to most fans. It had already been long concluded that dabbling in the multiverse was the only way for Deadpool to find his way into the MCU. This theory holds true, especially as any other path to introduce the mutant assassin would cause some serious plot holes and continuity errors. Moreover, this link to the multiverse is also a great explanation for some expected fan cameos, such as Jennifer Garner as Elektra, and Channing Tatum as Gambit. In line with the fan theories that Deadpool himself will be exploring the multiverse in the movie, many fans have traced this plot line to a famous comic arc from Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe.

Connection to the TVA

Deadpool 3 is about the TVA picking up the PRIME versions of each hero to create a multiversal army to fight the Kangs. And they picked Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to recruit but he’s not fully on board. That is what the movie is about. pic.twitter.com/GhtFZBz4OO — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 30, 2023

Recently, the well-known Marvel leaker, MyTimeToShineHello revealed an exciting theory that has many fans skeptical. Her leak read, “Deadpool 3 is about the TVA picking up the PRIME versions of each hero to create a multiversal army to fight the Kangs,” she wrote. “And they picked Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to recruit, but he’s not fully on board. That is what the movie is about.”

The TVA of course is the Time Variance Authority, an organization committed to protecting the timeline. They were introduced in the first season of Loki and, considering that they exist outside of time, it would make sense that they can pluck characters like Deadpool and Wolverine and place them into the current MCU. It would also be a good way to tie Deadpool to the MCU after all the havoc that was brought to the timeline in Deadpool 2.

Deadpool 3’s Villain: The Return of Magneto?

Another leak from MyTimeToShineHello speculates that the villain of Deadpool 3 will be a character that fans are already familiar with from the MCU. This leaves the stage wide open for any number of villains or even variants of heroes to play the antagonists to Deadpool and Wolverine. Many fans have speculated that the villain of the movie would be Magneto, in a popular theory known as the ‘Magneto World Plot’. This leak states that the movie takes place in a world where Magneto is the ruler, and includes more cameos from other X-Men characters. This theory also supports the TVA leak, as fans believe that Deadpool will have to kill everyone in the “Magneto World” with help from Wolverine.

Deadpool and Wolverine’s Fight

A few months ago, a video filmed on the set of the movie revealed the first glimpse of Deadpool and Wolverine fighting. While this didn’t seem like too much of a spoiler, as fans expected the two immortals to duke it out several times in the movie, the real spoiler lay in the props in the background of the set. Particularly, a set piece is revealed at the end of the fight scene, when Wolverine throws Deadpool against a wall. In the background, you can catch a clear glimpse of a broken-down “21st Century Fox” logo. This leaves a lot of questions — the decimated logo could simply represent the acquisition of Fox by Disney, a meta-joke that wouldn’t be uncommon for a Deadpool movie. On the other hand, it could be a reference to the fan-favorite Deadpool Kills the Fox Universe comic storyline.

In true MCU fashion, the next couple of months will result in more Deadpool 3 leaks surfacing. Until then, fans are left to build on these, with a little extra anticipation for Wolverine and Deadpool’s epic showdown.