“Alexander Skarsgård Delivers His Finest Performance in Season 4 of ‘Succession'”

Editor’s Note: The following content contains spoilers for Season 4 of Succession.

The announcement that Succession’s highly anticipated fourth season would be its last left fans in shock, as it had seemed like the show could continue for many years. However, events in the final season show that things are tightening up for the Roy family, and consequences for their actions are imminent. With the death of their father Logan (Brian Cox), the upcoming Presidential election, and the pressure to close a critical deal for their future, Roman (Kieran Culkin), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), and Shiv (Sarah Snook) must make crucial decisions in the coming weeks.

Succession has managed to raise the stakes once again with Alexander Skarsgård’s brilliant performance as Lukas Matsson, the CEO of streaming media enterprise, GoJo, who has thwarted their plans. As a malevolent villain like no other, Matsson first appeared in Season 3, where he tries to essentially acquire the Roy family’s empire. He is confrontational and deliberately attempts to sabotage their efforts. Matsson’s formidable presence isolates and traps each family member in uncomfortable situations, forcing them to defend their family name.

Skarsgård’s performance is outstanding as he portrays the self-absorbed, know-it-all Matsson, who presents his unfamiliarity with American customs as an excuse for his rude behavior. He throws the Roys off their game and refuses to acknowledge their loss, suspecting he can take advantage of their vulnerable state. Matsson gradually reveals his more theatrical side, showing delight in disrupting the siblings’ feathers.

Matsson’s attempts to attack Kendall and Shiv’s character are especially intense. Matsson seeks to disrupt Kendall’s public persona during a pivotal moment in his career and tries to divide the family further by courting Shiv into a rival deal. Matsson’s insults towards Tom (Matthew MacFadyen) and Greg (Nicholas Braun) are harsh, belittling and berating them as if they were pawns.

Skarsgård’s portrayal of Matsson elevates Succession to new heights, making it all the more compelling. It will be fascinating to see how Matsson’s actions impact the show’s finale, and whether this malevolent force changes who ends up on top.





