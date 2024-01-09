AI Startup Waymark Pacts with Scripps Co. for TV Commercials

As Hollywood tries to get its arms around the potential uses of generative AI, a Detroit-based tech firm has quietly spent the past few years building a video AI platform that can create ready-to-air TV commercials in a matter of minutes.

Waymark has signed a broad pact with E.W. Scripps Co. stations to roll out the ad-creation technology across the group’s 61 TV stations. The partners did a test run last year with five stations that spurred Scripps to sign a larger deal with Waymark, headed by CEO Alex Persky-Stern. Scripps emphasized that the AI tools will not be employed by journalists working in its local newsrooms around the country.

“Everything we do must be in the best interest of our audiences and our clients and their needs,” said Brian Norris, exec VP and chief revenue officer for E.W. Scripps Company. “The rapid and dramatic advancements in technology allow us to service clients in real time. We aim to be nimble, move quickly and help brands reach audiences to scale beyond social media origins.”

Waymark is already in business with Fox TV Stations, Charter’s Spectrum Reach, Gray Television, Beasley Media Group, Morgan Murphy Media and Nine Network in Australia – all of which are already running AI-produced spots. Waymark’s generative AI platform has been crafted by seasoned production pros to deliver basic advertisements with simple plain-language instructions. A key goal is for station owners to target small businesses that would not otherwise be able to afford the $15,000-$30,000 cost of filming even a rudimentary 30-second spot.

Waymark CEO Alex Persky-Stern

Persky-Stern emphasizes that the speed and extremely low cost of creating commercials will expand the pool of potential advertisers at a time when local and national TV outlets are struggling with the transition from linear viewing to streaming. When asked about the potential for actors and performers to lose jobs to AI-created virtual pitch-people, Persky-Stern noted that the businesses targeted would not have the resources to hire actors for professionally produced campaigns.

“This is about activating and enabling businesses that didn’t have the budget, the time or the know-how to get onboard as TV advertisers,” Persky-Stern told Variety. “This will benefit local stations who will have the opportunity to get new advertisers who can see themselves on the biggest screen in the house.”

Waymark is among the pioneering AI firms that have worked with OpenAI, the leader in this emerging field, to develop targeted platforms trained in specific functions such as producing basic ad spots. The Waymark team includes experienced pros from media, entertainment and advertising who understand the nuances of everything from pacing to graphic design. Clients who use Waymark’s platform retain full ownership of all creative elements that are produced.

“AI by itself cannot create a full video ad. What we brought to the table was a team of creative video professionals who taught our generative use models using our proprietary language,” Persky-Stern said.

Waymark has been advised in its discussions with TV station groups by industry veteran Ed Wilson, who is a consultant to the company and CEO of Dreamcatcher Media.

Dreamcatcher CEO Ed Wilson

Wilson is quick to describe himself “an old guy” who is not a technologist but certainly recognizes a market opportunity for station operators and small business owners when he sees one. The speed with which Waymark platform can create spots and get them on the air within hours opens up many creative marketing options. Persky-Stern cited a case in one market where an auto dealership was able to quickly tout that it had a supply of heavy-duty trucks in stock while other dealers in the region were waiting for new inventory to arrive.

“This creates incremental revenue like you’ve never seen before because you can do it in real time,” Wilson told Variety. “If you’re a local sales manager in Little Rock, you’re calling on advertisers that may only do radio now. What Alex has created solves that problem. Instead of spending $20,000 to create a spot, they can do it virtually for free and put their money into ad buys on the station.”

Persky-Smith said he understands the trepidation that many media biz pros feel around AI tools that seem to threaten many jobs. In the case of Waymark, he sees it as an evolution for visual media that will open far more doors for humans than it closes.

“Pretty soon we will stop talking about AI itself and just see it as data and tools. It will become stronger and even easier to access and allow for more interactions in natural language,” Persky-Stern said. “You’re going to see new jobs created for people who work on data teams.”