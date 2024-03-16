Home Artificial Intelligence AI chip built using ancient Samsung tech is claimed to be as fast as Nvidia A100 GPU — prototype is smaller and much more power efficient but is it just too good to be true?

AI chip built using ancient Samsung tech is claimed to be as fast as Nvidia A100 GPU — prototype is smaller and much more power efficient but is it just too good to be true?

by
AI chip built using ancient Samsung tech is claimed to be as fast as Nvidia A100 GPU — prototype is smaller and much more power efficient but is it just too good to be true?

Scientists from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) have unveiled an AI chip that they claim can match the speed of Nvidia’s A100 GPU but with a smaller size and significantly lower power consumption. The chip was developed using Samsung’s 28-nanometer manufacturing process, a technology considered relatively old in the fast-moving world of semiconductors.

The team, led by Professor Yoo Hoi-jun at KAIST’s processing-in-memory research center, has developed what it says is the world’s first ‘Complementary-Transformer’ (C-Transformer) AI chip. This neuromorphic computing system mimics the structure and workings of the human brain, using a deep learning model often employed in visual data processing.

 

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment