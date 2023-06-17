Ahead of Season 1, Diablo 4’s Nightmare Dungeons Set to Receive Significant Efficiency Upgrade

Blizzard has recently announced that Diablo IV’s Nightmare dungeons will receive a significant buff in preparation for the game’s first season. During a “fireside” chat on Twitch, game director Joe Shely discussed the recent hotfixes that made farming normal dungeons less effective for leveling up and gaining items. In order to make Nightmare dungeons more enticing, as they are intended to be a crucial part of Diablo IV’s endgame, Blizzard plans to enhance the amount of XP rewarded by these dungeons.

To improve the overall efficiency of Nightmare dungeons, Blizzard will also reduce the time it takes for players to travel to these dungeons. Currently, players have to travel to the nearest waypoint and then manually run to the dungeon entrance. However, in the near future, Nightmare Sigils will create a waypoint for the corresponding dungeon, allowing players to travel directly to it. This change will greatly reduce travel time and make Nightmare dungeons more efficient for farming.

These changes are expected to be implemented before Diablo IV’s first season, scheduled to launch in mid to late July. Alongside the release of Season 1, Blizzard also plans to introduce account-wide map progress and Altar of Lilith progress. This means that when players create new characters, they will automatically have the Renown associated with uncovering the map and unlocking Altars of Lilith on a previous character.

Furthermore, Diablo IV will see additional changes, such as adjustments to resistances and treating gems as currency rather than inventory items, closer to the release of Season 2. Blizzard intends to release new seasons for Diablo IV every three months, each with new gameplay features and a seasonal questline.

Diablo IV has been immensely successful for Blizzard, surpassing $666 million in sales within five days and becoming the fastest-selling game in the company’s history of over 30 years. Additionally, Blizzard has confirmed that they are working on two expansions for Diablo IV.

