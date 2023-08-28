Adventure Delivered Reveals New Gameplay Trailer

Posted in: Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mindscape, Paperman: Adventure Delivered

During Gamescom 2023, we got a brand new trailer and more information about the upcoming game Paperman: Adventure Delivered.

During Gamescom 2023, we got a new trailer for the game Paperman: Adventure Delivered, as Mindscape revealed the game‘s release date. Along with developer Secret Item Games, we now know that the game will be coming out on Steam and all three major consoles on September 21st, 2023. What’s more, this will not be Early Access or limited in any form, it’s the full game. You can try a demo of it out now on PC if you wish to experience it, but you can also check out the trailer below.

“In the 3D Platform game Paperman: Adventure Delivered, you’ll explore a colorful world trying to find back the lost mail and defeat the greedy dragon. Play as each of the four unique mail carriers and swap characters to unlock their unique abilities. Paperman, our titular hero, throws letters as projectiles and can teleport short distances. Express is the fastest character and takes care of the most urgent deliveries. Scrolly glides smoothly through the air with his trusty feather and can reach the highest platforms. The final member of the team is Carl, the strongest box of the bunch, he delivers the heaviest parcels with great care!”

Inspired by the classic 3D platform, collectathon games.

Up to 4 players local co-op in split-screen (PlayStation 4 / Nintendo Switch / Xbox One: 2 players).

Play with four playable charming characters, each with their own skillset: Paperman, the mail carrier, has the ability to throw envelopes and teleport short distances. Express , our runner envelope, is the quickest of all four and moves at lightning speed. Carl , the strongest box of the bunch, has a lot of strength and has no problem moving heavier objects. Scrolly , shaped like a traditional scroll, reaches different heights by gliding with this feather into cyclones or even creating small gusts of wind of his own.

Swap characters at a moment’s notice at the mailbox.

Fly, jump, run, teleport, and push your way through the colorful worlds.

Explore three open worlds with ancient temples, scorching hot deserts, and mountain peaks.

Activate hidden platforms, turn on wind tubes, and solve challenging puzzles.

Find hundreds of collectible items and find all golden letters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!