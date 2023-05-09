Advancement of Seth Rollins in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament

WWE kicked off its tournament for the World Heavyweight Championship on Raw last night, and Seth Rollins came out on top (sorry, Cody).

WWE held the first part of its World Heavyweight Championship tournament on WWE Raw last night. The tournament is set to crown an inaugural champion for the relaunched belt, a Raw-exclusive answer to Roman Reigns’ lifelong death grip on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, currently exclusive to Smackdown. And by answer, we mean the creative equivalent of throwing spaghetti at a wall and hoping it forms a coherent narrative. Confusingly, following Seth Rollins winning on Raw last night, the next part of the storyline will take place on Smackdown and feature Smackdown Superstars, but let’s not think too hard about that, lest anyone injure themselves.









To kick things off, Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Damien Priest in a triple-threat match early on Raw, earning Rollins a shot in the main event. Next, Finn Balor defeated Cody Rhodes and The Miz in a second triple threat to earn the right to face Rollins. If you’re wondering why Cody Rhodes didn’t win the triple threat, it’s because he’s still got to “finish his story” with Brock Lesnar. Classic WWE storytelling at its finest!

During the match, Lesnar jumped Cody, put him through a table, and challenged him to a match at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Rhodes later accepted, no doubt giving his legions of Codymaniacs hope that he’ll win a title one day! Either that, or he’ll be back in the Stardust facepaint by this time next year. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

In the main event, Rollins faced and defeated Balor, which will earn Rollins a shot in the finals at Night of Champions, facing a Smackdown star who will have run through a similar gauntlet. It’s almost like they’ve got this whole thing planned out in advance! Rollins will be crowned the first World Heavyweight Champion, following in the footsteps of his surrogate wrestling daddy, Triple H? Only time will tell, dear readers. As to his opponent, we’ll know that after Friday Night Smackdown this week.

Feel free to torture your eyeballs further by watching more video highlights from WWE Raw.

