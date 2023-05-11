Adult Taissa and Van Are Not Suitable Companions.

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Yellowjackets.

Season 2 of Yellowjackets has been full of shocking and horrifying moments, including the girls giving in to their hunger and eating the corpse of Jackie (Ella Purnell), and the heart-wrenching realization that Shauna’s (Sophie Nélisse) son was stillborn. However, there was also a pleasant surprise in the introduction of Adult Van (Lauren Ambrose), confirming that the resilient redhead survived in the woods. In Season 2, Episode 4, when Taissa (Tawny Cypress) reconnected with Van as adults, there was a temptation to think that the two could be together again, but given Taissa’s struggle to control her murderous alter ego, and Van’s attempt to keep the past in the past, it’s clear that these two trauma-bonded individuals should not get back together.

Yellowjackets has a nonlinear narrative that alternates between the 90s and present day, and it’s been established that Taissa, Shauna, Natalie (Juliette Lewis), and Misty (Christina Ricci) survived the plane crash and are semi-functional adults. Van’s survival was confirmed in season 2, but any semblance of normalcy she’s achieved is about to be destroyed now that Taissa has come back into her life. While there are undeniable sparks between the two women, it is based on an extremely traumatic past, which is not a healthy foundation for a relationship.

As teenagers struggling to survive in the wilderness, Taissa and Van stood by each other through thick and thin, balancing each other out and protecting one another. Taissa and Van’s relationship is best suited for the teenage years, and it isn’t a good idea for the two to reconnect as adults, considering the magnitude of emotional trauma they experienced. Taissa’s sleepwalking poses a significant threat to herself and those she loves, especially Van. While it makes sense for Taissa to find Van to help her with her issues, Taissa’s alarming behavior makes it tough to foster healthy bonds. Ultimately, Van and Taissa shouldn’t get back together, and Van deserves to enjoy any scrap of peace she can hold onto.





