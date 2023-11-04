Adam Sandler Paid Tribute To Legendary Indiana Basketball Coach Bob Knight, Who Appeared In One Of His Movies

Through Adam Sandler’s best movies, he’s been known for making us laugh and leaving us astonished by the serious roles he’s nailed. BUt he’s also known for his kindheartedness. In a heartwarming gesture that transcends the realms of both sports and entertainment, The Happy Gilmore star recently took to social media to pay a touching tribute to the legendary Indiana basketball coach, Bob Knight, who passed away on November 1st at the age of 83. The iconic sportsman had a unique connection to the comedy star, as he made a memorable cameo appearance in Sandler’s 2003 comedy Anger Management, which poked fun at the sports figure’s famous volatility. 

In the Instagram post (which you can see below), the Punch-Drunk Love performer shared a screengrab of Knight’s cameo. The photo shows the coach sitting in on Jack Nicholson’s anger management group, where Adam Sandler’s David Buznik is court-ordered to join. The Eight Crazy Nights star added a poignant caption that expressed his “sending” of “love” to the late coach’s family:

