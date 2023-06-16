Activision Blizzard, the renowned creator of the popular game series Call of Duty, has been granted permission to intervene in Microsoft’s ongoing legal battle with Britain’s anti-trust regulator. The regulator had previously blocked Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, citing concerns about potential negative effects on competition within the emerging cloud gaming market.

This unexpected decision has put the gaming industry’s largest-ever deal at risk and has provoked a strong reaction from both companies, questioning the UK’s openness to technology firms. However, Activision now has the opportunity to present its case to the Competition Appeal Tribunal as it intervenes in Microsoft’s appeal.

At a preliminary hearing in May, Microsoft’s legal team criticized the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for being an outlier in its decision to block the Activision Blizzard takeover. They pointed out that the deal had already gained approval from other regulatory bodies, including the European Union’s competition authority. Furthermore, the US Federal Trade Commission’s decision to block the acquisition is also currently under appeal by Microsoft.

Brad Smith, the President of Microsoft, recently expressed the company’s willingness to address the concerns raised by regulators regarding the Activision acquisition. Smith, who met with Britain’s finance minister, stated that Microsoft is actively seeking solutions to obtain British approval for the acquisition, demonstrating their commitment to resolving any issues and meeting regulatory requirements.

Despite this, Smith refrained from commenting on any potential meetings with the British government following the CMA’s veto, which he had previously warned could undermine confidence in the UK as an attractive destination for technology businesses.

In response to Britain’s decision to block the takeover, Microsoft launched a challenge in May, arguing that there were fundamental errors in the assessment of their cloud gaming services that led to the veto.

In conclusion, Activision Blizzard has gained intervention rights in Microsoft’s appeal, providing them with the opportunity to present their case to the Competition Appeal Tribunal. Microsoft remains determined to address regulators’ concerns and find solutions to secure British approval for the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

(Note: This content has been rewritten to improve its syntax, tone, and SEO while maintaining its uniqueness and human touch. HTML tags have been omitted as they are not compatible with the text format.)





Reference