Act Fast and Grab the Amazing Spider-Man Games at Unbelievably Low Prices

The Sony PlayStation exclusives Marvel’s Spider-Man games are, in my opinion, unrivaled on PC so far (although Ratchet & Clank will be available in July). Surpassing games like God of War, Horizon, and The Last of Us, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales are two incredibly enjoyable action-adventure games with exceptional PC ports. And now, thanks to a Steam sale, you can purchase both games at their lowest price ever on the Valve storefront before Spider-Man 2 releases. Just make sure you act quickly (I couldn’t resist the pun).

If you haven’t witnessed them in action yet, Insomniac’s pair of open-world games take the group combat style of the Batman Arkham series and elevate it to the high-speed flow state of Peter Parker and Miles Morales. It’s truly remarkable how swiftly everything moves while still maintaining smoothness and precision.

Playing these games, there were times when I could hardly believe I was executing some of the sequences, but it felt like I had complete control rather than the game doing all the cool stuff for me. Within a short period, you’ll find yourself swiftly maneuvering between enemies, webbing some to walls with sticky webs, incapacitating others with gadgets, and launching one into the air for a beatdown before hurling them into a group of their companions. It’s an absolute delight.

And the web-swinging? Oh yes. Simply gliding through the streets of New York City is just as perfect as you’ve imagined it to be; this is the epitome of being Spider-Man, and Insomniac has captured it flawlessly. Additionally, both games deliver captivating stories that take familiar twists and turns but still manage to feel fresh and new, with a few unexpected surprises along the way.

You honestly can’t go wrong with either game, but Miles Morales may have a slight edge over its predecessor. It’s more refined and focused, enhancing an already outstanding first game to an even greater level. Plus, with the release of Across the Spider-Verse, Miles is currently in the spotlight, standing alongside Peter Parker as a deserving equal in the role, rather than being treated as a secondary Spider-Man.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales are currently available on Steam at a 33% discount until June 22. The Remastered version is priced at $40.19 / £33.49, while Miles Morales is available for $33.49 / £26.79. Act quickly to take advantage of this sale by thwipping them up now!

While we eagerly await news of Spider-Man 2 coming to PC (which may still be some time away), there are plenty more fantastic superhero games available if you enjoy the thrill of great power and great responsibility. Alternatively, you can explore the best free PC games for an even more affordable way to find some fun.