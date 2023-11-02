‘ACOTAR’ Series “Still in Development” Says Ronald D. Moore

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

About two and half years ago, Sarah J. Maas fans were treated to the exciting news that her bestselling fantasy novel A Court of Thorns and Roses was in development as a television series. Hulu was announced as the attached platform for the eventual series, with Outlander’s Ronald D. Moore developing the project. Since the initial announcement, there has been little to no updates on the status of the show. Now, Moore has assured that the series is still happening.

Recently, Moore spoke with TVLine about the status of A Court and Thorns and Roses, confirming that Hulu still intends to bring the book series to audiences. However, it seems the project is still very much in the early phases. Moore said that “it’s still in development. We’ve written some scripts, and we’re just sort of waiting. I think the whole town is kind of waiting to see if we have actors before things really move forward, but it’s still in development.” While Moore and the rest of ACOTAR’s creative team may be able to continue working on scripts, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike means that casting is on hold for the time being.