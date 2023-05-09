According to a tipster, there is independent corroboration for the Key photography feature on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

A Twitter user going by the handle @URedditor, who claims to be a researcher whose work has been cited by MacRumors and 9to5Mac, recently posted a leak on Twitter (as reported by MacRumors) confirming that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the first and only iPhone model equipped with a periscope lens. A periscope lens is a folded lens inside a phone’s body that uses prisms to bend light from the lens to the image sensor, offering 5x to 6x optical zoom capabilities, compared to the 3x optical zoom available on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max that lacks a periscope lens.







The Huawei P30 Pro was the first phone to sport a periscope camera which delivered 5x optical zoom

Although Oppo first introduced the periscope lens technology in 2017, it made its way into 2019’s Huawei P30 Pro, becoming a standard feature of premium Android phones. It has also been used in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Huawei P60 Pro, and other Android devices. The Sharp 902 flip phone from 2004 was the first to use this technology, offering 2x optical zoom with only one camera and with a unique square camera lens, which is still a tell-tale sign of a periscope lens. Regardless of its origin, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is set to pioneer this technology in the iPhone series.





