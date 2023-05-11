Access to Google’s text-to-music AI technology is now available to all.

Recent attention has been given to AI-generated music, with a track featuring alleged vocals from Drake and The Weeknd gaining popularity, and thousands of songs being removed from Spotify over concerns about gaming the system. Google is now expanding its reach in this field by making its text-to-music AI, MusicLM, accessible to the public.

Google had previously only detailed MusicLM in research, citing concerns about copyrighted material being used in the songs generated. However, the shift in the generative AI landscape has led Google to let the public test MusicLM.

In a blog post, Google Research product manager Hema Manickavasagam and Google Labs product manager Kristin Yim explained that they have been working with musicians to see how MusicLM can enhance creativity. The initial public version of MusicLM does not allow for the generation of music with specific artists or vocals, potentially avoiding copyright issues and preventing the creation of fake “unreleased songs” from popular artists.

You can experiment with MusicLM on the web, Android, and iOS through AI Test Kitchen by signing up here. Google suggests trying prompts based on mood, genre, and instruments to generate two tracks, allowing users to choose their favorite and improve the model.

