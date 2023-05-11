A Technical Marvel: ‘Burning Shores’

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores includes a hug that is considered an outstanding technical achievement, one that was carefully crafted by Guerrilla Games.

Strange Scaffold studio head Xalavier Nelson Jr. praised Aloy’s hug in the Burning Shores DLC trailer, describing it as a “technical flex.” Other developers joined in on Twitter, some applauding the animation and others simply expressing their admiration.

In a recent interview with Richard Oud, studio animation director at Guerrilla Games, via GamesRadar, Oud discussed the challenges of creating a complicated hug sequence in a video game. When two actors in motion capture suits hug, the sensors that track their motion disappear from the camera’s view, making it difficult to capture the movement.

that hug at 0:45 is a technical flex like YOU HAVE NO IDEA https://t.co/h0dmivkOpl — Xalavier Nelson Jr. (@WritNelson) April 19, 2023

To overcome this issue, the developers had to manually adjust the motion capture data obtained during the hug. Other factors, such as the characters’ clothing, can also complicate the hug’s animation.

Oud stated that the development team did not want to remove the hug from the game because the intimate moments in the story would not be portrayed correctly. He mentioned: “So we have to find a way to actually do these things and still make sure the emotion and the connection is delivered to the player, and they don’t really have to think about it, but as long as [the players] feel it, then I’m already blessed that we actually hit our target.”

On May 9, it was revealed that Horizon Forbidden West has worldwide sales of over 8.4 million copies, and the franchise has sold 32.7 million copies in total. In other news, Nintendo has stated that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will feature “huge” dungeons with unique regional themes, similar to traditional The Legend of Zelda games.