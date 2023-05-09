A Stephen King Adaptation will See Loki and Luke Skywalker Join Forces.

Image via Marvel Studios / Lucasfilm / Netflix

In a team-up we never knew we needed, Loki’s Tom Hiddleston and Star Wars’ Mark Hamill are flexing beyond the realm of science-fiction and dipping their toes into the world of horror. The pair is set to appear in an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Life of Chuck, which will be helmed by The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass director Mike Flanagan.

The whole prospect seems like a fever dream or an elaborate set-up for a sci-fi joke (Loki and Luke Skywalker walk into a haunted house…), but nevertheless, this is a huge win for horror fans who grew up on Hamill and Hiddleston’s previous works.

If The Life of Chuck doesn’t ring a bell for you, it’s one of four novellas published by King in 2020 as part of the If It Bleeds anthology, the very same book which led to the creation of the underwhelming Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. Here’s hoping Mike Flanagan does Chuck more justice than John Lee Hancock did for the former.

As far as the story of The Life of Chuck goes, it is a three-act biographical story detailing the life of Charles Krantz, told in reverse. Hiddleston will be playing the title character, while Hamill will be playing the role of Albie, according to Deadline.

This also won’t be director Mike Flanagan’s first foray into Stephen King’s works, having directed 2019’s Doctor Sleep, which is a sequel to The Shining. For the time being, we can look forward to Tom Hiddleston reprising his role in the second season of Loki, which is speculated to be released sometime in fall 2023.