A peculiar stone road dating back 7,000 years discovered beneath the sea near Croatia by archaeologists.

Scientists have discovered a peculiar 7,000-year-old stone road buried under a layer of sea mud in the submerged remains of an ancient settlement off the coast of Croatia. The road, part of an active site during its prime, is now nearly 5m (16ft) below water level.

The University of Zadar’s archaeologists cleared the sea mud off the coast of Soline on Korčula Island to unearth the strange stone road. The archaeologists believe the road connects the coast of Korčula to a submerged prehistoric settlement of Hvar culture.

The stone plates that were part of the four-metre-wide platform seem to be carefully placed. Radiocarbon dating of preserved wood near the location has led archaeologists to estimate that the entirety of the settlement may have been constructed around 4,900 BC. Experts believe that the people of the time walked on this road, which connected the artificially created island to the coast, almost 7,000 years ago.

The University of Zadar’s scientists state on Facebook that “in underwater archaeological research of the submerged neolithic site of Soline on the island of Korčula, archaeologists found remains that surprised them. Namely, beneath the layers of sea mud, they discovered a road that connected the sunken prehistoric settlement of the Hvar culture with the coast of the island of Korčula.”

Other structures in the area are also being discovered by the archaeologists. They have found a settlement similar to Soline in Gradina Bay, on the other side of Korčula Island, where artifacts such as cream blades, a stone axe, and fragments of sacrifice have been found. Experts have identified that the Hvar people, one of the original groups of inhabitants of the island, were living in the area at that time.

Miami Herald reports experts stating that the people of that era showed ingenuity in crafting a stone road to an artificial island. This region is known to house settlements dating back to the Stone Age period.