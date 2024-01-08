A New ATSC 3.0 Nextgen TV Tuner With DRM Support is Coming That Won’t Need Internet to Work

One of the main complaints about ATSC 3.0 Nextgen OTA TV has been the DRM and that if you want a tuner to decode the DRM you would need the internet. Today at CES, Zinwell has announced a new ATSC 3.0 Nextgen OTA TV tuner that for the first time, won’t need the internet to view DRMed channels.

This new ATSC 3.0 tuner is planned to be released in February 2023 and has a suggested retail price of $149. This will be a single-tuner model and a dual tuner model. There will also be an LTE data model. Exact details on how LTE will work with this box and how you won’t need internet to decode DRM have not been announced at this time.

“ATSC is delighted to have more than two dozen broadcasters, technology companies, and networks supporting our CES exhibit this year,” said Madeleine Noland, President of the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC). “With U.S. NEXTGEN TV market launches in 2024 coming soon for Chicago, San Diego, and Tucson, we’re projecting that NEXTGEN TV will cross the 75% household reach milestone in February – a significant achievement that also will mark 75 Nielsen broadcast markets with service.



“Now that broadcasters have reached this important milestone, attention turns to strengthening the number of available consumer receivers and improving the viewing experience – both of which are being showcased at the ATSC exhibit this year at CES. We are delighted to add TCL to the list of TV makers offering NEXTGEN TV, joining Sony, Samsung, and Hisense. And with ADTH, Stavix, Zapperbox, and Zinwell planning to offer NEXTGEN TV certified and security verified receivers, including some with digital video recording capability, this year is shaping up to be a big one for consumer choice,” Noland said.

Pre-orders have not started, but you can find out more about this new tuner on Zinwell’s website HERE.



Here is how Zinwell describes this box:

Emergency Alerting System

ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Application Compliant

ATSC 3.0 / 1.0 Receiving Capability

4K UHD Video

Remote Learning Application

To take advantage of the growth in Internet-delivered content, Zinwell’s ATSC 3.0 Set-Top Box is built on an Internet Protocol backbone and it promises to deliver new choices through both over-the-air broadcasts and broadband connections. You will be able to watch broadcast content with sharper images and crisp audio quality with additional, customizable audio features such as “voice boost” and consistent audio levels. And the ATSC 3.0 capabilities of NEXTGEN TV can be upgraded for future advanced interactivity and more comprehensive and detailed emergency messages. With NEXTGEN TV powered by ATSC 3.0, broadcasting gets better and better.