A guide to finish Week 8 Quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Weekly quests are available in Fortnite, and they feature five different missions that will reward players with tons of XP. You can check Week 8 challenges in this guide.

Fortnite MEGA: Week 8 quests

Week 8 quests in Fortnite give players 12,000 XP each, except for the last one. The fifth challenge doubles this amount, offering 24,000 XP as a reward. These missions require visiting different places, defeating opponents, and more, so be prepared to confront enemies on the Island. You will find tips and tricks to complete Week 8 challenges below.





Visit Frostbite Falls and Restful Retreat (2)

When you select this quest, Frostbite Falls and Restful Retreat are automatically highlighted on the map. The first location is south of Brutal Bastion, while the other is on the smaller island between Slappy Shores and Knotty Nets. Visit both places, even during different matches, to complete the mission.

Sprint on Grind Rails (200)

MEGA City is full of Grind Rails. Visit this location during any match, jump on the Grind Rails, and use the dedicated button to sprint on them. Look at the counter on the upper left side of your screen, and when you reach 200 out of 200 meters sprinting on Grind Rails, you can hop off them.

Eliminate opponents by using the unvaulted Submachine Gun (3)

You can find the Submachine Gun as standard floor or chest loot in Fortnite. It is also available in Holo Chests. Once you have it, you must use it to eliminate three different opponents. If this takes you some time, don’t worry. You can complete this quest during different matches.

Take damage from an enemy player and survive for 30 seconds (1)

This challenge might look easy, but it can give you a hard time if you land near a crowded location at the start of a match. Enemy players will easily hit and kill you if you have nothing to defend yourself with. Therefore, you should first take some weapons and ammo, avoid encounters, and then start looking for enemies. You will probably find enemy players near mission locations, including the ones highlighted in the Eren Jaeger quests.

Start the fight and let yourself get hit by another player at least once. You will quickly complete this quest if you defeat them and no other foes are around. Just hide for 30 seconds, or keep a low profile, and then continue playing as usual. If other enemies are nearby, be prepared to fight again and stay alive for at least 30 seconds from the first time you’ve taken damage.

Mark enemy players or Characters (5)

The quickest way to mark enemy players or Characters in Fortnite is by claiming a Capture Point. You will find plenty of them on the map. One is at Brutal Bastion, and you can also find NPCs that can be marked here. Head to this location at the start of a match and claim the Capture Point. Once done, enemy players and Characters nearby will be automatically marked. You will find more Capture Points at Knotty Nets, The Citadel, Anvil Square, and other named locations, except MEGA City.

