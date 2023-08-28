A glow-in-the-dark Analogue Pocket will be available in September

We thought the Analogue Pocket was “the best way to relive the golden era of handheld gaming” when we reviewed it. But we’ll bet our 10-year-old selves would love the special edition version coming out next month even more. The company is launching a glow-in-the-dark handheld called Pocket Glow, which the company says will be available in “highly limited quantities” for $250 each. It will be available for sale starting on September 1st, 8AM PDT/11AM EDT, and it will be in stock and begin shipping on September 5th.

The console uses a type of material that absorbs, and then re-emits light. That means those who want to see it glow will need to put it under direct sunlight, incandescent lighting or blacklight. It can glow for up to eight hours, though it’s unclear how long users have to “charge” the console for it to be able to light up that whole time. Like the original Pocket, it can natively play cartridges from any of the Game Boy variants and can play other handheld consoles’ cartridges with the help of an adapter.

In addition to launching Pocket Glow, Analogue has also announced that 100 percent of all pre-orders for the handheld will ship by today. The original Analogue Pocket came out in December 2021 after several delays, and pre-purchases shipped out to buyers in batches since then. Those looking to get accessories for their consoles may want to check out Analogue’s store for a huge restock coming in today, as well, especially since the company is adding a new shipping option for domestic shipments within the US. Users have been complaining about “outrageous” shipping fees upon purchasing from Analogue’s website, and the new option will apparently reduce those amounts between 30 and 50 percent.