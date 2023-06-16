A Fresh Journey is Beginning

After more than two decades, Chicken Run is finally getting a sequel titled Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, which will be released on Netflix in December. The original film was a massive success, grossing over $220 million and becoming the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film ever. Fans can look forward to reuniting with Ginger and Rocky as they navigate family life and eagerly await the arrival of their daughter, Molly.

Dawn of the Nugget was announced in 2018 and entered pre-production in October 2019. However, it faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, the wait is almost over, as the film has secured a release date of December 15, 2023. The sequel picks up where the first film left off, with Ginger and the flock enjoying their peaceful island sanctuary. However, a new and dangerous threat emerges, and Ginger and her team must risk their freedom to protect chicken-kind.

Despite the huge success of the original film, it has taken a while for the sequel to materialize. Along with pandemic-related delays, the end of the partnership between Aardman and DreamWorks Animation in 2006 may have contributed to the prolonged duration. Nonetheless, fans can expect an exciting new adventure with a different cast. Thandiwe Newton from Westworld will voice Ginger, while Zachary Levi from Shazam! takes on the role of Rocky. Notably, Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson will not reprise their roles. The cast also includes Imelda Staunton from The Crown and Bella Ramsey from The Last of Us, among others.

The film is directed by Sam Fell, known for Flushed Away, and produced by Paul Kewley. Aardman co-founders Peter Lord and David Sproxton serve as executive producers, ensuring the film stays true to the stop-motion animation magic of the original.

Mark your calendars for December 15, 2023, when Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will premiere on Netflix. In the meantime, check out the exciting new clip below!