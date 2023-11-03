“A Century In The Making” Featurette, 3 International Posters

Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, featurette, walt disney animation, wish

Disney has released a new featurette for Wish spotlighting how, in some ways, the film is “a century in the making.” Three more international posters have also been released.

Now, this is how you market making Wish linked to previous films. Instead of saying this film is literally about the star that Disney characters wish on, they took the concept of wishing on a star and are basing a movie on that. That isn’t hard to understand, and Disney Animation has related another behind-the-scenes featurette that talks about how this film is a link to the past while also looking forward to the future. There are still some serious concerns that if the film isn’t great, it won’t be able to keep up with the packed box office this month, but at least it’s carrying on with the theme of 2023, releasing stunningly beautiful-looking animated films. On top of the featurette, we also have three more international posters as well from IMP Awards.

Wish: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023.

