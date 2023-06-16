76 Ontario high school students shine a spotlight on the bright future of development with their showcased apps

Closing out a successful semester, students in an accredited co-op program were given an exciting challenge: prototype an app using Apple’s Swift programming language. Over 70 high school students from Ontario eagerly participated, with the opportunity to pitch their projects in front of leading developers from the province. This event, called the ‘App Development with Swift Co-Op’, brought together students from seven districts, including the Peel District School Board, York Region District School Board, and Hamilton Wentworth District School Board. The format of the event drew inspiration from the popular show Dragon’s Den.

Throughout the day, students confidently presented their apps, walking the panelists through the user interface and even providing in-person demos in some cases. This remarkable initiative directly addresses the gap that Specialist High Skills Major (SHSM) students in Ontario often face when searching for placement opportunities. By pairing these students with industry and technical mentors, they gain valuable one-on-one learning experiences. The participating students develop their apps using Apple’s ecosystem, which includes Swift and Xcode. Accessibility plays a significant role in this initiative, as the Swift documentation library is easily accessible for aspiring coders.

The origins of this initiative can be traced back to 2019 when it began with a single school in Mississauga. Since then, it has expanded, reaching more than 26 schools across seven districts in Ontario. Apple has been a supportive partner, offering their developer documentation and app development platforms to enhance the event.

Sarah Bereziuk, a student success consultant at the Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board, expressed her thoughts on the event’s shift to a virtual environment due to the COVID pandemic. While there was still a collaborative element, Bereziuk wonders about the future balance between virtual and in-person experiences. She believes that the event’s hybrid format, which allowed students to collaborate and connect with mentors both in-person and virtually, reflects the evolving nature of work in the real world.

Notable panelists included game developers from Snowman and WaterLlama, as well as PokPok co-founder and CEO Melissa Cash. The panel also featured alumni students who had previously participated in this initiative. These panelists not only provided valuable feedback and constructive criticism but also highlighted the unique aspects that set each app apart.

The App Development with Swift co-op not only provides an avenue for students to pursue their app development goals but also addresses the opportunity gap between secondary education and the real world in Ontario. Furthermore, this initiative promotes diversity, as evidenced by the significant number of female, BIPOC, and 2SLGBTQIA+ participants.

One standout app presented during the event was Tripcee, created by Lexy Boahene. Tripcee allows users to scan street art using their iPhone’s camera and find the exact RGB color code through the utilization of hex code. This app serves as a powerful tool for artists seeking inspiration from their community and fills a current gap in available resources.

Martin Baldwin also showcased his app, Muvica, which utilizes the core functionalities of an iPhone. Recognizing the high costs associated with getting into music, Muvica transforms the iPhone’s sensors into an instrument. Baldwin demonstrated two onboard instruments: a rotophone with a compass-like UI controlled by the device’s orientation, and a shaker that responds to the device being shaken, similar to the ‘Shake to Undo’ function. Baldwin even gave an in-person demo of Muvica, playing a rendition of “Mary Had a Little Lamb.”

The potential for future Apple app development appears promising, as evidenced by the talented students who participated in this event. There was an abundance of creativity displayed, with participants exploring a wide range of ideas. Bereziuk particularly emphasized the focus on entrepreneurial skills in this year’s version of the event, expressing the hope that this emphasis will continue in the future.

Opportunities like this hold immense importance for students. Looking back on my own high school experience, coding and computer science were not prioritized, and building PowerPoint presentations was considered an advanced skill. It is refreshing to see how much progress the education system in Ontario has made since then.

