2023’s Biggest Selling Comics: The Power of Influencers

Cat Kid Comic Club: Influencers, the new spinoff graphic novel by Dav Pilkey, is set to be one of the best-selling comics this year.

Cat Kid Comic Club: Influencers is an exciting spinoff of the popular Dog Man series, created by the talented Dav Pilkey. It is anticipated to become one of the top-selling comic books in the English language this year, although it may come second to the incredible success of Dog Man himself! Cat Kid Comic Club: Influencers will be published by Scholastic Graphix on November 28th. This series focuses on the journey of kids who self-publish their own comic books and explores what happens when they are discovered by a publisher.





The Cat Kid Comic Club finds itself in a crisis! Upon learning that one of their comics will be published, the baby frogs are overcome with anxiety and self-doubt. Will they be able to regain their creative inspiration? Who will emerge as a leader, Naomi or Melvin? And will Flippy be able to convince them to fly straight and stay on course? This story is not only hilarious and action-packed, but also thought-provoking. It features a collection of mini-comics, including “Frogzilla vs. Mechafrogzilla,” “I Am Dr. Fredric Wertham,” “Two Birds,” and “RoboChubbs.” Dav Pilkey, the bestselling author-illustrator, demonstrates that the most effective way to influence others is through openness, gentleness, and kindness. With a diverse range of art styles and Pilkey’s signature storytelling and humor, this book sparks imagination and innovation in readers of all ages.

Cat Kid Comic Club: Influencers is the fifth installment in the graphic novel series, which first debuted in December 2020. With over 10 million copies in print and translations in 37 languages, it has become a global sensation. Additionally, Cat Kid Comic Club will soon hit the stage as a musical production at the renowned Lucille Lortel Theater in New York City. The performances, running from July 21st to August 27th, are part of TheaterWorksUSA’s Family Summer Theater program. The same team behind the successful Dog Man: The Musical!—Kevin Del Aguila and Brad Alexander—has crafted this captivating adaptation, with direction and choreography by Marlo Hunter.

