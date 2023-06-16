10 Recently Released Horror Films Poised to Achieve Cult Classic Status

Photo via A24

Achieving cult classic status is a true testament to a horror film’s ability to terrify audiences. Films such as The Evil Dead (1981) and Re-Animator (1985) have become timeless treasures for horror enthusiasts. However, the modern era of horror has its own array of engaging movies that are poised to become cult classics in the future. These films may take some time to earn this title, but they have the potential to do so. Let’s explore ten recent horror movies that are ready to solidify their place in cult classic history.

1. Creep: Released in 2014, Creep redefined the found footage sub-genre with its unnerving story about an independent filmmaker who responds to a Craigslist ad. The film’s terrifying werewolf mask and Mark Duplass’ unhinged performance make it a strong contender for cult classic stardom.

2. It Follows: No horror fan can forget the jaw-dropping anxiety induced by It Follows in 2014. This coming-of-age horror tale explores a deadly curse passed between sexual partners, which many see as a metaphor for sexually-transmitted diseases. With its mind-blowing concepts and spine-tingling scenarios, It Follows is destined for cult classic status.

3. Ready or Not: Samara Weaving delivers a brilliant performance in Ready or Not, a film that revolves around a newlywed wife trying to escape her sadistic in-laws’ deadly ritual. This movie has already gained recognition as one of the best horror flicks of the last decade, solidifying its journey towards cult classic status.

4. The Witch: Director Robert Eggers’ 2015 horror film, The Witch, stands out with its unsettling premise. Set in New England, the film follows a family shunned by their community and haunted by a devious witch. Its mind-melting sequences make it a worthy contender for cult classic status.

5. Midsommar: Ari Aster, one of the most talented filmmakers in the modern horror industry, presents Midsommar, a film that delves into the world of an unfathomable cult during a midsummer festival in Sweden. With its pulse-pounding moments and dramatic performances, Midsommar is poised to become a cult classic.

6. Get Out: It’s no surprise that Jordan Peele’s Get Out is included in this list. This 2017 horror hit shook the genre with its beautiful cinematography, divine imagery, and a gripping premise that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Get Out may already be considered a cult classic by some.

7. Barbarian: Zach Cregger’s 2022 horror film, Barbarian, is a mind-blowing experience that will undoubtedly gain a cult following in the future. Justin Long’s exceptional performance adds to the chaos and terror that unfolds throughout the movie, solidifying its path to cult classic status.

8. The Conjuring: James Wan’s The Conjuring franchise has become a staple in the horror genre. The first film, released in 2013, centers around demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren and their various cases. Its cult status is undeniable, making it a prominent entry on this list.

9. Hereditary: Ari Aster’s Hereditary generated significant buzz upon its release in 2018. This spine-tingling film, featuring outstanding performances from Toni Colette and Alex Wolff, is hailed as one of the most brilliant and original horror movies of the last decade. Hereditary is a strong contender for cult classic status.

10. X: Ti West’s slasher spectacle X, released recently, showcases the talent of Mia Goth in a story about young filmmakers and adult film stars searching for the perfect location for their project. Chaos ensues, breathing new life into the genre. X has the potential to be recognized as a cult classic in the next decade.

Taylor Mansfield is a seasoned writer and editor with over 10 years of experience in journalism. Her passion lies in the horror genre, and she brings her expertise as a Staff Writer/Editor for WGTC. Taylor has contributed to various entertainment sites and is always at the forefront of horror news and discussion.





