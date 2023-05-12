“10 Must-Watch Films by Pedro Almodóvar Before Watching ‘Strange Way of Life'”

Photo by Pablo Cuadra/WireImage/Getty Images

For many, Pedro Almodóvar’s Strange Way of Life will serve as an introduction to the director’s filmography, as it is his second English-speaking project featuring a star-studded Hollywood cast. Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal play the lead roles in this queer Western short film, portraying old lovers Sheriff Jake and rancher Silva. While this calling card sounds intriguing, Almodóvar has been making groundbreaking cinema since the ‘80s, pushing boundaries and setting new standards for LGBT+ and female characters on film. His fascination with sexuality, gender expression, motherhood, and the female experience, in the context of Spain’s sociopolitical past and present, makes his oeuvre unique and incomparable.

Although Strange Way of Life and his 2021 film The Human Voice feature big American stars, Almodóvar’s work is incredibly self-referential, making a deep dive into his past works almost mandatory. With 22 feature films and 13 shorts to his credit, we have compiled a list of Almodóvar’s ten most essential movies.

1. Parallel Mothers (2021)

Starring Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers is textbook Almodóvar and features complex female leads, boundary-pushing representations of sexual desire, and the backdrop of Francoist repression. While not groundbreaking compared to his earlier work, it is still an intense and captivating watch.

2. What Have I Done to Deserve This? (1984)

Carmen Maura is the real icon of Almodóvar’s work, and this dysfunctional household drama showcases her incredible talent. The film’s direction and set design are unpolished and claustrophobic, making it unforgettable.

3. Talk to Her (2002)

An intense and sensitive exploration of male infatuation and obsession, Talk to Her is a fantastic example of Almodóvar’s sensitivity and non-judgmental approach to his characters.

4. Bad Education (2004)

A meta-layered film about artistic creation and personal trauma, Bad Education is a poignant exploration of sexuality and gender identity, featuring Gael García Bernal in a memorable performance.

5. Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! (1989)

A cheeky tale of Stockholm Syndrome, Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! uses the restraint of a woman to comment on the dynamics of a heterosexual relationship and features a fantastic performance by Antonio Banderas.

6. Law of Desire (1987)

The first film produced by Almodóvar’s own production company, Law of Desire is a continuous exploration of Almodóvar’s favorite themes, featuring a fantastic ensemble cast and memorable performances.

7. Volver (2006)

An incredible ensemble of actresses led by Penélope Cruz creates a narrative of deep generosity and tradition in Volver, capturing the joys and sorrows of the female experience in a poignant way.

8. All About My Mother (1999)

Winner of the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, All About My Mother features a fantastic ensemble cast and explores themes of motherhood, gender identity, and HIV/AIDS in a sensitive and compassionate way.

9. Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (1988)

Featuring Rossy de Palma and Carmen Maura, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown is a classic of Almodóvar’s work, showcasing his signature humor and quirkiness and featuring memorable performances.

10. High Heels (1991)

A tale of mothers and daughters, High Heels features Victoria Abril in a fantastic performance as a troubled pop star reconciling with her estranged mother, played by Marisa Paredes.





