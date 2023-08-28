10 Most Influential Indie Games, Ranked

Highlights Indie games have proven that you don’t need a big budget to capture the hearts of many in the gaming world.

When we think of an award-winning game with worldwide popularity, our minds often list triple-A titles. However, indie games have proven time and time again that you don’t need a big budget or a vast open world to capture the hearts of many.

Indie titles have often paved the way for successful niche genres in the present day or gone on to become cult classics. Here are several indie games that have been highly influential in the video games sphere.

10

Cave Story



Cave Story is a Metroidvania platformer released in 2004 by Studio Pixel. Daisuke “Pixel” Amaya created the robot, Quote, and his mission is to escape the confines of his amnesia and the cave he wakes up in.

This indie is perhaps the lesser-known title on this list, but the impact it had on the Metroidvania sub-genre earned Cave Story its legacy and a mention on this list. It’s a prime example of how one individual can create something revolutionary and was one of the first examples of an indie game making it big in the mainstream.

9

Hollow Knight







The second Metroidvania on the list is 2017’s Hollow Knight, which, in hindsight, owes some of its ingenuity to Cave Story. Developed and published by Team Cherry, players control the nameless Knight in this side-scroller, who must navigate the now-diseased expanse of the fallen kingdom of Hallownest.

Hollow Knight is not the pioneer title of Metroidvanias, but its ability to elevate the sub-genre with its gothic design and interesting plot details is enough to give it a place on the list, and it set a standard for future games of this ilk.

8

Shovel Knight







The 2014 platformer, Shovel Knight, welcomed one of the more recognizable and lovable protagonists in indie gaming. After its crowdfunded backing, Yacht Club Games’ NES-inspired title let players pit the titular character against the Order of No Quarter and The Enchantress, shovel in hand, collecting treasure along the way.

While the title itself isn’t directly influential, Shovel Knight once again demonstrates how indie games can reach the same heights as triple-A titles. With an applaudable score and multiple expansions and spin-offs under its belt, Shovel Knight has even appeared in crossovers, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and this list wouldn’t be complete without it.

7

The Binding Of Isaac







The Binding of Isaac is this list’s first dip into horror – despite being inspired by The Legend of Zelda – and is a roguelike that made it big. Developed by Edmund McMillen and Florian Himsl, the 2011 title used the titular Biblical tale to inspire a kid’s fight for survival against his zealot mother and the evil in his basement.

The original game is somewhat of a cult classic in the genre and yet another example of a small team that created something prolific in the field. The title’s 2014 remake, Rebirth, also received critical acclaim for its added content, and its unique story earned a place in the ranks.

6

Stardew Valley







A farming-sim/RPG, Stardew Valley is packed full of open-ended entertainment and reignited the desire around Harvest Moon’s concept. Developed by Eric Barone in 2016, players could indulge in hours of farming chores after the protagonist inherited his grandfather’s titular plot of land and became acquainted with the townspeople.

The title has often been dubbed as one of the greatest video games of all time and shone a spotlight on this genre’s relaxing, therapeutic qualities. Selling over 20 million copies by the time 2022 came around, Stardew Valley is the tent pole of simulation RPGs and a worthy contender in our ranking.

5

Amnesia: The Dark Descent







The only fully-fledged horror game on this list is Amnesia: The Dark Descent, a 2010 survival horror by Frictional Games that had players man protagonist Daniel through castle Brennenburg and encounter the nerve-wracking monsters that lurked there.

Amnesia is responsible for turning the survival horror sub-genre into what it is today. Dead by Daylight and Outlast are some of the few games that benefited from that resurgence. It could be considered as the original jump scare of video games that had every player hiding behind a pillow. It’s worthy of being in the top five of the rankings.

4

Journey







The 2012 adventure game, Journey, set a visual precedent in the world of gaming that went on to inspire other aesthetic titles. Developed by Thatgamecompany and directed by Jenova Chen, Journey is one of the shortest games out there while you steer the protagonist through a vast desert.

Bagging a host of accolades, including Game of the Year, Journey’s artistic style and cathartic story was a unique experience and staple for indie gaming that earns it fourth place, with an innovative approach to making music a character of its own in the plot.

3

Limbo







Developed by Playdead, the 2010 puzzle platformer, Limbo, was another indie game that boasted a unique artistic style, and its originality earns it third place. Your job was to pilot a nameless boy through a harrowing world while he tried to locate his sister in a black-and-white setting.

The title’s visual style and environmental interaction inspired the likes of Little Nightmares and was quickly ushered into the video games Hall of Fame. Combining its thick atmosphere with an open-ended conclusion is still a talking point today – alongside gamers’ fear of the spider.

2

Undertale







The 2D RPG, Undertale, is perhaps the most significant indie cult classic of all time and is our second-place entry. Created by Toby Fox, players run a child through the mysterious Underground below the Earth’s surface and have to battle a plethora of testing, bizarre bosses while attempting to return to the surface.

Offering intense bullet hell attacks, mind-bending but emotional encounters with characters, and an iconic, foot-tapping score, Undertale is one of the most successful indie games of the decade and excelled in its unique run styles.

1

Minecraft







The number one spot on this list is the 2009 sandbox game Minecraft. Developed by Mojang Studios, this indie offers players an endless 3D world to explore and build whatever monolith they desire in block form.

Minecraft has become the best-selling game of all time, with over 150 million active players. The indie title is the pioneer of crafting games and the most successful indie game to date. It’s now become a multi-billion dollar franchise, showing no sign of slowing down. The title has inspired content creators to share some incredibly impressive builds with the community.

