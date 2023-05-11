1. “Revolutionizing Your Google Search Experience: 5 Ways AI is Shaping the Future” 2. “The Game-Changing Impact of AI on Google Search: 5 Transformative Effects” 3. “How AI is Altering the Landscape of Google Search: 5 Ways You’ll Notice” 4. “Google Search’s New Frontier: 5 Ways AI is Pioneering a Smarter Experience” 5. “Maximizing Your Google Search Potential: 5 Changes Brought by AI Technology”

Google recently held its I/O 2023 event, which focused heavily on how AI will enhance its many platforms. Gmail will soon be able to write more detailed emails to help with tasks like refunding canceled flights. Google Bard, the company’s own generative AI, will also be integrated into various first-party apps like those on Workspace.

One of the most interesting parts of the presentation was about SGE, or Search Generative Experience. This long-awaited generative AI update will soon be available on Google Search, giving Microsoft’s Bing a new rival. Despite Microsoft’s efforts to close the gap, it looks like Google will maintain its lead.

Here are some of the ways SGE will change Google Search later this year:

1. In-depth search results: Google Search will use generative AI to provide detailed answers to complex questions. Relevant links will also be provided, as well as sources for the information.

2. In-depth product results: Shopping for products will be easier with SGE. Users can ask for recommendations and get a detailed list of features to look for. Google will also provide links to products that meet its criteria.

3. New conversational mode: Follow-up questions can be selected at the bottom of each generated text. SGE will provide product links complete with reviews alongside official online retailers.

4. Content generation: Like ChatGPT, Google can create content for users. You can ask it to come up with a name for a social group, quiz questions, social media posts, or a poem.

5. Fitness plans: Google can even create a fitness plan for users, providing weekly instructions and advice on how to pace oneself. Videos will also be provided for further information.

The SGE update for Google Search will launch soon. For those living in the United States, you can try out the AI today by joining the waitlist on Google Labs. Also, don’t forget to check out the official reveal of the new Google Pixel Fold.





